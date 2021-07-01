A Lightweight Notebook For Creators And Students

Acer is about to bring to Spain the new Swift X, its great bet for 2021 with which it aims to attract users who are looking for something different from the usual offers, a laptop that offers great performance, but that achieves it without sacrificing portability or build quality.

Although it is not yet in our country, at elEconomista.es we have had the opportunity to test the Acer Swift X before its launch, and see first-hand some of the features that distinguish this Acer from other models of the same manufacturer. But that is precisely why we cannot share performance data; Furthermore, the final version that reaches the stores may differ in some respects.

Design that deceives

What will not change will be one of the most remarkable characteristics: the weight. This is a very light laptop, only 1.39 kilograms, and the best thing is that it does not seem so .

From the photos, it may appear that it is too thick, and not much different from any other Acer, but appearances are deceptive. I was surprised when I took the laptop out of its box, because I was expecting a much higher mass, and it will probably be thanks to the Swift X’s all-metal chassis .

Acer Swift X

The design is also surprising, with a two-color finish that in the tested unit were gray and gold. It is original, I cannot deny that to Acer, and we will have several combinations available.

The thickness is also less than it appears. The design of the Swift X’s sides makes them appear thicker than they actually are, and the official 17.9mm figure is real. The good news is that this has been achieved without major compromises when it comes to connections. We have a full-size HDMI port, for example, plus two USB-A and one USB-C; I would have liked to see a second USB-C, especially since the one included is not Thunderbolt 4.

The inclusion of a Kensington connector may seem surprising, but it will come in handy for professionals who want more security. In terms of wireless connectivity, we have the new Wi-Fi 6 to achieve the maximum speed of our connection.

With the latest hardware

The hardware should also be up to the task. This Swift X makes the leap to the new AMD Ryzen 5000 processors , which have given such good results in other brands. Specifically, it is possible to mount up to a Ryzen 7 5800U accompanied by 16 GB of RAM, which, if all goes well, should offer all the power that most users need. I am optimistic after looking at the cooling system, the reason why this laptop seems somewhat thicker than it is, because of the convex back case.

Acer Swift X

That’s where the 59-blade 0.3mm fan cooling and two copper heat pipes are hidden; In addition, just above the keyboard we find an inlet, which draws fresh air to generate an air flow improved by up to 10%.

This system not only cools the processor, it also takes care of the graphics, and with good reason. Acer offers us the possibility of mounting one of the new RTX 3050 Ti from Nvidia , the mid-range GPUs with which it is possible to play the latest titles; therefore, it is possible to configure the Swift X for both work and study and play, although it will not reach the levels of dedicated gaming notebooks. We can also choose a GTX 1650 if gaming is not our priority, as is the case with the tested unit.

Another candidate for the list

The screen is 14 inches in size, and is surrounded by thin edges that include a webcam at the top, where they should all be. Although we do not have the resolution data, on the tested unit the video looks very good, better than we are used to in this price range.

This will be a good laptop for video calls, and not only for the webcam, but also for Acer’s PurifiedVoice function with AI noise reduction, both with the built-in and external microphones. DTS sound will also aid the multimedia content experience.

Acer Swift X

Returning to the screen, it is only FHD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels). That doesn’t bother much at this screen size, even if it’s not the best we’ve seen. Acer hasn’t made the leap to 16:10 displays with this device, but the larger horizontal space may be more useful for video and music editors, so it makes sense on this device. In addition, it is a good panel of IPS technology that covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut.

The Acer Swift X will be presented as one more alternative in an increasingly competitive market. The ace up its sleeve will be in the price, which will start at 899 euros, which can make it very attractive for students who need a laptop, or content creators who want to unleash their creativity anywhere.