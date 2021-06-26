The biggest bitcoin scam? Two brothers flee with 3.6 billion from Africrypt investors. Africrypt stopped working in April, sparking endless suspicions. The scammers are two South African brothers aged 17 and 20. South African financial authorities, no jurisdiction over these scams.

Two South African brothers, Ameer and Raees Cajee, 17 and 20 respectively, founders of the Cape Town, South Africa-based crypto exchange Africrypt, disappeared with $ 3.6 billion in bitcoins owned by their platform users, causing the It could be the biggest scam of this digital currency.

It all started in April, when Africrypt stopped working, causing endless suspicions from investors. The brothers called for calm and indicated that the failures in the platform were due to a ‘hack’, according to local media Independent Online and ITWeb .

After this, the brothers asked their clients to avoid reporting the incident to the authorities, in addition to taking legal action against them: “It is understandable that clients can proceed through legal means, but we ask that you please acknowledge that that will only delay the process of recovering your lost money. ”

Unsurprisingly, some customers were wary of the brothers’ arguments and reported the scam. They contacted legal teams from several companies to investigate what was happening and just a few days later a process of provisional liquidation of the crypto exchange began, since at least a score of investors requested it, as they declared to Bloomberg .

The investigation by the lawyers continued and the latest movements of Africrypt were analyzed. From them it was discovered that all the funds had disappeared and were transferred from the digital wallets and South African accounts, passing through ‘mixers’ of the ‘dark web’, which generates a great fragmentation of the assets, making it almost impossible to trace money .

Unfortunately for those scammed, there are still greater obstacles to the recovery of these funds, and that is that the financial authorities of South Africa do not have jurisdiction over this type of scam, since cryptocurrencies are not recognized as financial products in the country from the point of view from a legal point of view.

“Currently, crypto assets are not regulated by any financial sector laws in South Africa and consequently the South African Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) is not in a position to take any regulatory action,” they confirmed from the FSCA. “This entity was offering exceptionally high and unrealistic returns similar to those offered by illegal investment schemes commonly known as Ponzi,” they added.