Moncloa Will Study Diluting Fines Of The Court Of Accounts For Procés

The Government wants to go beyond the pardons to the independence prisoners and now points to the accounting case underway in the Court of Accounts for the illicit expenses of the Generalitat in the process, a millionaire bill -which will be enlarged on Tuesday- that can suppose the seizure of assets to a quarantine of former officials of the Catalan administration.

The Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, José Luis Ábalos, stated in an interview with Cadena Ser that these causes that seek the return of money allegedly embezzled are “stones in the road” in the process of dialogue with the Generalitat, and that it is up to the Government “to unravel all this way, but to always do so from the recognition of the bodies and institutions, and within the law.”

These words earned him criticism from the opposition for questioning the professionalism and independence of the Court of Auditors, which to the amount allegedly misused in foreign action between 2011 and 2017 that will be communicated on Tuesday, will add that already calculated by the referendum itself, estimated at 4.1 million euros to be distributed among a score of investigated.

Sánchez offers Aragonès to negotiate improvements in investments and financing

Both investigations will be joined in a trial that will arrive shortly after the summer, once the allegation periods are completed. Those involved include former Catalan presidents Artur Mas and Carles Puigdemont; the pardoned ex-councilors Oriol Junqueras and Raül Romeva, and other officials from the last autonomous governments and their delegations abroad.

The President of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, was quick to give Ábalos a public response and demanded that the Government act: “If there is any minister of the State Government who considers that there are stones on the road or giant rocks, apart from verifying that the remove. They have clear mechanisms to do so in accordance with current legislation, “reported Europa Press.

On Tuesday in Moncloa, Aragonès will present to President Pedro Sánchez his demands for amnesty and self-determination, while Sánchez offers to discuss investments and financing and other historical claims within the law.

Catalonia takes a third of the Financing Funds

The Treasury agreed yesterday to assign to the CCAA for the third quarter of 2021 a total of 11,785 million from the Financing Fund, of which Catalonia will be the most benefited region with 4,505 million, representing 38.2% of the total.

Not all Autonomous Communities are found in this Financing Fund and only those that requested it to the Ministry of Finance are assigned: Andalusia, Aragon, Balearic Islands, Cantabria, Castilla-La Mancha, Catalonia, Extremadura, Murcia, La Rioja and Valencian Community .

After Catalonia is the Valencian Community, with 22.7% (2,6753 million), Andalusia, in the Financial Facility compartment and covers 17.3% of the total (2,038 million); Castilla-La Mancha, with 6.9% (817 million); Murcia, which takes 5.3% (628 million); Balearic Islands access 3.8% (448 million); Aragon at 2.3 (270 million); Cantabria another 1.5% (182.97 million); Extremadura, with 1.46% (172.24 million) and in last place is La Rioja, which remains with 0.4% (45 million).