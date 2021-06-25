Half Of New Spanish University Degrees Have Fewer Than 25 Students

46.8% of new university majors have less than 25 students enrolled in the first year. Or what is the same, fewer students than the majority of Primary and Baccalaureate classrooms.

This is one of the conclusions drawn from the latest U-Ranking report , prepared by the BBVA Foundation and the IVIE. The specialization of many of these degrees, often double degrees , appears as a motivation for their proliferation.

However, the report also highlights that the number of degrees with such a low number of students has not stopped growing , which has repercussions in an increase in costs and a lack of fit in the labor market many times.

Almost 200 new degrees at the University …

Considering as a new degree the one offered for the first time by a university -although another already existed-, the report states that in ten years the offer of degrees has grown by 44.4% in Spain at an average annual rate of 3.8% .

Between the 2010-2011 and 2020-2021 academic years, 1,760 new titles were incorporated which, together with the extinction of 629, yields a balance of 1,131 more titles in the last academic year than in the starting one.

Most of the new degrees already existed in Spanish universities, but there are 190 (between degrees and double degrees) that are newly created. The launch of new degrees is taking place with force both in public and private universities.

Private universities have increased their degrees to almost a thousand (999), compared to 584 in the 2010-2011 academic year, which represents a growth of 41%.

“The private and, in general, those of recent creation resort more to the creation of new degrees, while the public, which have more consolidated offers, choose more to recombine existing degrees, with the creation of double degrees” relates the report, prepared by professors Francisco Pérez, director of Research at the Ivie, and Joaquín Aldás, research professor at the same institute.

… While there are fewer and fewer students

“The birth of new degrees has occurred in a period characterized by a 6.2% decrease in the number of new students in the SUE as a whole since the 2013-2014 academic year (there are no previous data available, valid for the analysis carried out), which has implied an increase in competition to attract students “, they collect.

The other consequence of the increase in grades and the decrease in the number of students is the proliferation of degrees with a small number of students. In the 2020-2021 academic year, there were 891 degrees in face-to-face universities, 25.8% of the total, whose enrollment for new admission is below 25 students.

The rise of mini-grades: better offer or more dispersion?

“The percentage is worrying and also that it tends to grow in recent years. Of those degrees with few students, 537 are taught in public centers and 354 in private centers, which represents 20.5% and 42.8% of the offer of degrees in public and private face-to-face universities, respectively, “the researchers sign, who assure that” these are very high percentages that increase even more in the case of new degrees, among which degrees with less than 25 students represent 46.8% and the percentage does not tend to decrease “.

For the report, the cost and dispersion of this part of the new offer is questionable, but it is no less worrying that among initial degrees, percentages of these “significant mini-degrees” have persisted for a long time (12.8% in public ones and 31 , 6% in private).

Everything can cause the price to rise

The proliferation of small degrees represents a double problem of possible increase in costs and quality risk. “If the scale is very small, the costs of training increase and the price (public rates) or the subsidy must rise , or it is necessary to find formulas to lower the cost of training”, they state in their conclusions.

“One way to contain costs is for teachers to give many classes, of various subjects, but in that case there is a risk of offering highly diversified teachings but taught by unskilled teachers,” they point out.