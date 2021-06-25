Amazon And Google Investigated For Fake Reviews In Stores

The UK has launched an investigation against Amazon and Google, after several scandals involving fake reviews of their stores and services. The country’s main competition regulator, the CMA (Competition and Markets Authority) is now considering whether the management of these crises has been correct on the part of both companies.

Fake reviews are a well-known problem in the industry, and something that users are increasingly taking into account when buying a product on the Internet. It is proven that the opinions of real consumers have a lot of weight in the purchase decision, more than other factors; As a result, many stores go to great lengths to improve those reviews, in some cases to the point of investing in fake , bought, or otherwise influenced reviews.

The formal CMA investigation does not come out of nowhere; Already last May it announced a consultation period with several companies, not named then, on the problem of online reviews. The answers, or the lack of, do not seem to have convinced, and now inquiries are beginning to find out to what extent Amazon and Google have done everything possible to solve this problem, or even if they have encouraged it in any way.

The choice of these companies is no accident; Both dominate the online sales market , albeit in very different ways. Amazon, with the most popular online store in the world, and Google, with its search engine that takes users to offers and stores that have what they want. The “Shopping” tab collects products from all over the Internet, and obviously, appearing in the first positions thanks to positive opinions is very important for sellers.

The investigation comes at the worst possible time for Amazon, just when it has had to expel several brands from its store precisely because of suspicions of false reviews. Last May it stopped offering products from the Aukey and Mpow brands, although it did not officially give any reason; It was not until the expulsion of RavPower that he admitted that the motive was the publication of investigations of media such as The Wall Street Journal on these practices.

Fake reviews don’t necessarily have to be “fake.” An increasingly common tactic is to include a gift voucher in actual customer shipments, encouraging them to leave a review at the store. It is a way of circumventing the rules that limit opinions to those who have bought the product, or those that prohibit the use of specialized services to create false reviews.

This is not the first time that the UK has conducted a similar investigation; In early 2020, Facebook and eBay had to toughen up their platforms , in addition to removing tens of thousands of groups and users who had posted fake reviews. This was a “warning” from the CMA, with possible consequences if the problem persists on these services.