A magical Doncic crosses the Olympic path of Spain. The Slovenian point guard signs 31 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists to defeat Lithuania in the Pre-Olympic.

The Spanish basketball team will have to face the Slovenia of Luka Dončić in Tokyo Games . The Slavic team achieved the ticket this Sunday by defeating Lithuania 85-96 in the Pre-Olympic with a stratospheric performance of its star: 31 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists for a valuation of 42 by the Dallas Mavericks player.

Playing in Kaunas , in a crowded Zalgiris Arena , has not daunted the former Madrid player, who has even silenced the public at the end of the game.

The new Olympic format

Slovenia, current European champion , is framed in group C , along with Spain (world champion), Argentina (runner-up) and the host, Japan . The format will be different from previous editions. The two best of each of the three groups and the two best third parties will advance to the quarterfinals. Finishing first in the group guarantees (a priori) avoiding the USA in the quarterfinals , the key crossing to fight for the medals.

This Sunday, in the other Pre- Olympics , Germany also qualified , at the expense of Brazil in Split (75-54) , and Italy, which dropped Serbia (102-95) in Belgrade . Both European teams go to group B together with Australia and Nigeria, while in the fourth team of A, where the United States, France and Iran are, they will come out of the final that Greece and the Czech Republic play in Canada .

