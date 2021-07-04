Low Profitability Pushes Tiktokers To Look For Other Ways Of Income

In the same way that content creators found a business model on YouTube and later on Instagram, these professionals have found a new channel to reach their followers: TikTok. However, this platform is not as profitable as Twitch or YouTube itself can be, leading these influencers to seek other ways to generate income.

The way TikTok works with regard to the payment of its content creators is quite new. Although YouTube shares the income it receives through advertising with its protagonists, the Chinese social network prefers to create a fund within the budgets destined to pay its users.

These platforms usually have certain requirements to be able to access monetization plans, in such a way that they only have to pay the people who are really going to generate a profit for the company. YouTube, for example, requires a minimum of 4,000 hours of viewing and 1,000 subscribers to start charging for uploaded videos. TikTok, meanwhile, only requires creators to have 100,000 followers .

How much do you charge for a video on TikTok?

The price of each stream on any platform depends on a multitude of different factors and none of them make it public , so the money two content creators make with similar subscriptions and views could be radically different. However, according to data collected by Business Insider through interviews with different tiktokers , the price of each view does not reach more than a few cents.

According to the outlet, personal finance influencer Preston Seo, who has 1.6 million followers on TikTok, earned approximately $ 1,664 between January 2021 and May 2021. That is, between $ 9 and $ 38 a day .

This is where the problem appears, unlike what happens on other platforms, this income does not allow to turn the creation of content into a real job to live on. So these entertainment professionals are forced to resort to other business strategies , such as sponsorship and promotion.

Preston Seo, for example, claims that it charges around $ 600 for each publication in which it promotes a brand by showing one of its articles. Symphony Clarke, another American tiktoker , points out that it earns between $ 350 and $ 600 for this type of sponsorship.

On the other hand, another way to generate income in this social network is the promotion of artists . Record labels have discovered enormous potential on TikTok. Dance videos predominate on this channel, making it a perfect music promotion medium. In fact, there is some correlation between songs that appear on trending charts and songs that go viral on TikTok.

It is precisely for this reason that record companies regularly pay various tiktokers to make a video featuring their artist’s new song. Nicole, Natalie and Nika Taylor, who have more than 8 million followers on TikTok, told Insider that they charge $ 750 to promote a song in a single video, $ 1,400 for two videos, and $ 2,000 for three videos.