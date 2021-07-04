New Massive Cyberattack In US More Than 200 Companies Affected

New massive cyberattack in the US: more than 200 companies affected. They demand bailouts of more than 5 million dollars.

The US received one of the most sophisticated ransomware attacks to date last night . Hundreds of companies were affected by the hijacking of a technology management software from one of the largest providers in the country, Kaseya.

The Miami-based company provides a type of tool called VSA, which was hijacked by cybercriminals as well as encrypting the data of small businesses using the service.

Huntress, a security company, assures that more than 200 companies have been affected . For its part, Kaseya has had to close part of its infrastructure to prevent the cyberattack from going further. It has also urged its customers to immediately shut down their servers.

According to John Hammond, senior security researcher at Huntress, it is an increasingly used practice of hijacking a piece of software to compromise hundreds or thousands of users at the same time.

As this security company told Reuters , the same cybercriminals blamed by the FBI for paralyzing the meat company JBS last month could be behind this attack.

They demand bailouts of more than 5 million dollars

This criminal group would be demanding ransoms of more than 5 million dollars from Kaseya’s clients , although the figures are drastically reduced when it comes to smaller companies. In a statement, the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said it was “taking steps to understand and address the recent ransomware attack .”

After receiving several attacks recently, such as the meat industry or the one that affected one of the largest oil pipeline networks in the country, the US has focused on cybersecurity. In fact, he accuses these criminals of operating under orders from the Russian government .

This comes after Microsoft announced last month that a group of hackers had infiltrated the email system used by the US International Aid Agency (USAID) to break into the computer network of groups and organizations critical of the Kremlin. Cybercriminals that the American giant linked to Russian espionage .