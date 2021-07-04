CEOs with the weirdest names implement the weirdest strategies. They generate greater self-confidence.

CEOs with unusual names often carry out the most unconventional business strategies. That is, the distinctive strategies of companies are systematically linked to the rare names of their CEOs.

These people tend to develop a conception of differentiation and consequently pursue strategies that deviate from industry norms . This is confirmed by a study conducted by Yan Anthea Zhang, professor at Texas Rice University, and Yungu Kang and David H. Zhu, professors at Arizona State University.

These researchers assure that there is a positive relationship between the rarity of the name and the strategic distinction, which, in addition, is reinforced by the trust and power generated by these CEOs. To reach these conclusions, the professors analyzed the US Social Security Administration’s database of common names and the financial data of 1,172 public companies over a 19-year period.

CEOs with strange names are more confident in themselves than their peers

“Because we develop our self-conception, to a large extent, by relating to others, children seen as strangers by name internalize those perceptions and see themselves as different from others,” explains Zhu in an interview with Harvard Business Review.

This perception of themselves would be maintained into adulthood, at which time they would generate a higher level of self-confidence. In fact, the rarity of their strategies is enhanced when they exhibit this higher level of confidence, possess greater power, and operate in an environment with more opportunities for growth.

This study also contributes to the research of strategic management, since it proposes a new indicator of competitive differentiation. According to the authors, identifying and implementing distinctive strategies is often key to obtaining and maintaining competitive advantages .

To reach these conclusions, the study analyzes six aspects to which companies allocate their resources: advertising intensity, inventory level, purchases of new infrastructure and equipment, R&D intensity and general expenses. In this sense, if a CEO’s resource allocations to each of these areas differ greatly from the average for the industry in which they operate, the company is doing something quite unique.

However, this research lacks more than interesting information: did these differentiating strategies work? As explained by the study co-author, Zhu, this aspect was not investigated. However, he adds that, in general, straying too far from competitors’ strategies can be detrimental, as can following too similar a strategy. “You want your strategy to be moderately different,” he concludes.