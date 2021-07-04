La Cartera Receives The Dividend From Endesa And Awaits From ACS And Grifols

‘La Cartera’ receives the dividend from Endesa and awaits those from ACS and Grifols. Receive just over 610 euros.

After this week’s stock market scare, the earnings accumulated by the elEconomista Portfolio , an active management tool devised by this medium, had fallen below the percentage point and, in light of the new uncertainties surrounding the pandemic and the Effects that this may have on tourism, since it has decided to mark two supports, but not to place the stops , to prevent them from being sold in a recovery scenario.

Unlike those of last week, whose main objective was to protect profits of 7% in both Santander and Cellnex, this time they would aim to reduce the risk of losses in two securities linked to the tourism sector, such as IAG and Amadeus .

From a technical point of view, Joan Cabrero points out the 56 euros from Amadeus and the 1.90 euros from IAG as the area that should not be lost in any case. At the airline, it would mean losing just over 17% in a strategy that maintains a target of 3.6 euros; in the case of Amadeus, the hole would be 10% from its entry price.

On the other hand, this Thursday , ElEconomista’s Portfolio pocketed the first of the three dividends expected for the beginning of July, and the juiciest of them all, such as Endesa’s. The utility has distributed 1.3136 euros per share among its shareholders , which implies a profitability of more than 6% at current prices.

By having 465 securities in the portfolio, the total amount received has been higher than 610 euros , which has raised the total return of the portfolio by 0.60 percentage points, up to 1.3% of the yield that has been reaped since its inception , about six months ago.

But it will not be the only payment in July as Grifols and ACS will also pay their shareholders next week . The biopharmaceutical will do so on the 7th with 0.36 euros per share (approximately 1.6% profitability) while the Florentino Pérez construction company, which does so through a payment in scrip (The Portfolio will charge it in cash) , will do it the next day, with 1.20 euros per share.