Brazil Becomes A Tailwind For The Spanish Stock Market

Considering that only a third of the income of Spanish listed companies comes from our country, we have to look beyond our borders to find the long-awaited tailwinds for the second half of the year. Behind the US, Brazil is the third market for national firms. In the battered 2020 it represented 7.7% of the total income of the listed companies, 11.4% less than the year before the pandemic, but 2021 could be the time for change.

The South American giant is in full transition towards an economic recovery and with a central bank that could increase interest rates by more than 400 basis points in order to hunt down inflation. All despite the fact that the pandemic remains uncontrolled in a country governed by denialist Jair Bolsonaro , author of the fluzinha , when the deaths were not counted in the thousands nor had they exceeded half a million as happened last June.

A margin of the pandemic, the miracle carioc to be the final impetus that makes the Ibex a clear commitment for the second half of the year and all thanks to the appreciation of the Brazilian real, which will impact and results of the second quarter of firms Spanish companies such as Telefónica, Iberdrola, ArcelorMittal, Prosegur or Dia and which will boost Santander’s results thanks to higher rates .

“This less expansionary monetary policy should continue to support the upward cycle of the real,” says Carla Argenta, chief economist at CM Capital.

The Central Bank of Brazil raised rates again for the first time since 2015 – when they reached 14% – last March and this had a direct impact on the price of its currency. The real has been rising against the euro for four consecutive months and only in June its revaluation has been 7.6%, in its best quarter since 2016 and is at its highest at its cross against the euro – at 0.167 – since last summer. Interest rates.

They have gone from 2% to the current 4.25% and it is not ruled out that they will close the year at maximum levels of 6% to 7%, accompanying the recovery of the economy. In addition, Brazil has released reassuring forecasts for its inflation that pass 3.75% this year and 3.5% in 2022, and an economic growth that Barclays estimates at 4.8%, “significantly higher than March in the 3.2% “by the end of the year.

Nor are the elections scheduled for 2022 to which Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will run again, partly because analysts are confident that a new victory for Bolsonaro is possible, partly because this delays a possible tax increase for another year.

Among the large companies on the Spanish stock market, Cash and Banco Santander are the most exposed , since a quarter of their income depends on Brazil, followed by the parent company, Prosegur, with 18.4%; This range also includes other firms such as Aperam -a stainless steel subsidiary of ArcelorMittal-, Telefónica and Iberdrola. For Dia and Mapfre Brasil it represents 13.5% of their sales and between 5% and 10% are also Arcelor, Viscofan, Naturgy and CIE.

Prosegur Cash

For the Prosegur group, the Latin American market is key since its cash management and transportation subsidiary, Cash, has its main market there. In the case of Brazil, it accounts for 25.7% of Cash’s revenues and 18.4% of those of the parent company, according to data from Bloomberg and FactSet.

This same week they have celebrated their Capital Markets Day in which they have set the objective of reducing their exposure to this market due to its volatility and uncertainty. However, by the very nature of this business, it is logical that they have to be in Latin America, where cash is more common than in other geographies of more mature economies.

In fact, one of the factors for which it has been penalized has been precisely the devaluation of its currencies, as explained by Renta 4. On the contrary, inflation, much more present in these emerging economies, increases the amount of physical money in circulation and, therefore, the Cash business.

The Central Bank of Brazil will take interest rates from 2% to 6% -7% by the end of the year

The figures presented on Capital Markets Day for 2023 and 2030 greatly improve analysts’ estimates and come close to doubling turnover in a period of a decade. After Wednesday’s session, which was hesitant, their stocks rose more than 5% on Thursday, reaching highs not seen since the Covid crash in February of last year. The parent company recorded 22% in the year and the subsidiary slightly more than 12%.

Santander Bank

The banking sector is one of those that will benefit the most from the new policy of rising rates imposed by the Bank of Brazil. Proof of this is that it has already started to be noticed in the price since March. The securities of the Brazilian subsidiary trade 5% above the levels prior to the outbreak of the pandemic in February last year, while its parent company in Spain is still 13% below.

“Brazilian banks were hit very hard by the depreciation of the real during 2020, although the elimination of the need for greater coverage of foreign investments approved by the BCB has helped entities” to overcome this crisis, they point out from Moody’s.

Santander obtained at the end of the first quarter of the year a Rote (return on tangible capital) in Brazil of 21.4%, the highest of its large markets, compared to the average 13% for the group . The entity rises about 30% in the year on the stock market. The market expects Santander to increase its net profit of around 1,000 million euros per year, from the 6,000 expected in 2021 to more than 8,000 in 2023.

Telephone

Vivo is the brand under which Telefónica operates, which is its main market by number of clients: Brazil. For the group as a whole, the South American country accounts for 17.6% of its income, according to the latest data compiled by Bloomberg .

The company is taking important steps towards reducing the leverage that the market was demanding of it. The operation in the United Kingdom with Virgin, the sale of the telecommunications towers to American Tower and the more than probable sale of the submarine cable bring it closer to its objectives.

The country’s economy accelerates and is expected to grow at rates of 4.8% in 2021, according to Barclays

It will also carry out operations in Latin America, such as that of its Chilean fiber subsidiary, but also in Brazil it could seek a partner to share its fiber there. However, Brazil is core for Telefónica and, in fact, its last big purchase operation was there, when it bought Oi’s mobile subsidiary. Telefónica’s titles have already registered more than 27% so far this year and have reached the maximum of June 2020.

Iberdrola

The company led by Ignacio Sánchez Galán has continued taking steps forward to expand its presence in Brazil and with the aim that its subsidiary, Neoenergía, increasingly obtain a greater market share in the country .

In March, they officially announced the purchase of CEB (Compañía Energética de Brasilia) for 400 million, which made it the largest listed company in the sector in the country. Brazil represents for Iberdrola just over 17% of its total income as a group. And for this, in addition, they will resort to an increase in investments.

Iberdrola has announced a capex for 2,507 million euros, of which half will go to Redes. Some 206 million organic investments will go to Brazil -without counting the acquisition of CEB-. Within the plan to 2025 by which Iberdrola will take the clear leadership of green energy, Brazil represents 14% of the 8,700 MW of new construction in renewables, compared to 31% in the US and 20% in Spain.

Looking ahead, if the South American country stands out for something, it is because of its role in the portfolio of offshore wind energy. 9,000 MW will be built there until 2023 according to the company’s forecasts. “Its positioning in renewables and networks, geographic diversification and a solid financial structure allow it to capture opportunities in the new energy transition scenario,” Bankinter affirms.

Day

For Dia Brasil, it is its second market, after surpassing Argentina in 2020, only behind Spain (with 13.5% of sales, with 929.8 million euros). Since the change in management, it has focused on closing unprofitable stores and growing in the state of Sao Paulo, the richest and fastest growing state of the 26 there is.

Iberdrola and Arcelor include Brazil as a fundamental part of their new strategic plans

Initial forecasts pointed to sales growth rates of 13.8% in Brazil, although this week the company has invalidated its strategic objectives , which also affects Latin America, until further notice. From what is already known is that in the first quarter of the year Dia took a strong hit in its results both due to the collapse of the real and the Argentine peso, which fell even more, up to 36%.

Mapfre

Brazil is for Mapfre its most relevant market behind Spain (with 13.5% of the group’s total premiums in 2020) and the first market in Latin America, where by the way at the insurance level the company insists that there is enormous potential -because of the lack of penetration that still exists in society-.

So far this year the insurer chaired by Antonio Huertas has regained the support of the market. It has the best recommendation in six years and, for the first time in years, analysts see the company capable of fulfilling its strategic plan by 2021, although the recovery of the Brazilian economy is essential for this.

According to a recent study by Mapfre Economics, Brazil is the market in all of Latin America with the greatest potential for the insurance sectorand where it is believed that it could triple in size in the coming years. Mapfre has the fourth largest market share by premium volume in Latin America , 5.4%, and is the first in Non-Life, with 6.5% at the end of 2020.

The company trusts that the economic recovery together with the appreciation of the real will increase its results this year in Brazil this year. The depreciation of the real during the first quarter of the year led to a 13% drop in premiums from January to March in euros, compared to the 13.3% growth in local currency, to 729 million euros and led to a fall half the profit, from 29 to 14 million.

Viscofan

About 7.4% of Viscofan’s revenues come from Brazil, which is half of all that enters Latin America and the third largest market for the company, only behind the United States and now China. However, for the Navarra company, Brazil is not only a large consumer but it is also a large producer, since it has two of its factories there, which, along with Uruguay, are the only ones it maintains on the South American continent.

Mapfre believes it can triple its business there in a few years and is already the fourth largest insurer in the country

It can be said that the pandemic has even been a tailwind for Viscofan since consumption at home has increased considerably, where its products are more present. Although it is true that, on the contrary, some sporting and cultural events, in which they were also very present, have been canceled or have been held with much less capacity.

All in all, the sector grew 4% in 2020. For Viscofan, South America represents an important growth niche, both in terms of population and meat consumption penetration, and the company is well positioned to capture that potential. In the stock market, this year accumulates slight increases, between 2 and 3% after it was one of the best last year, with a rebound of almost 30% compared to the losses reported by the Ibex.

ArcelorMittal

For the largest steel company in the world by profit (pre-pandemic), Brazil is one of its biggest growth engines along with Mexico (Liberia is also included in this group). Capex has focused on these three countries with a view to the strategic plan for 2024 – about 1,500 million dollars – and between the three they will contribute 0.6 trillion to ebitda in this period, according to company calculations.

Arcelor’s Brazilian subsidiary stands out in the group for the mining part, although it is the largest steel producer in the country with an installed capacity of 12,500 million tons per year. It contributes 8.3% of the income to the group – in the case of Aperam, a stainless steel subsidiary, it reaches 17.7% – and at the end of 2020 the net profit amounted to 33,070 million Brazilian reais – about 5,540 million at the current exchange rate-, although the group’s losses reached 605 million euros (for the second consecutive year).