Poison Wreaks Havoc 21000 Animals Killed Between 1992 And 2017

Between 1992 and 2017, the death of 21,260 animals from poison consumption has been confirmed in Spain. But these data could be just the tip of the iceberg, because the real figure could exceed 200,000 dead animals , in a total of 9,700 crimes against fauna, according to the report ‘Poison in Spain’, published last year by WWF, SEO / BirdLife and MAVA Foundation, which demand “zero tolerance” for this threat to biodiversity.

SEO / BirdLife has called on public administrations not to lower their guard. Thus it comes out in the wake of the recent poisoning of more than 100 vultures in Monterrubio de la Armuña (Salamanca). An action that caused the death of 54 griffon vultures, a black vulture and a black kite . Another 41 poisoned specimens are still alive (38 griffon vultures and three black vultures). And there are at least twenty more affected specimens that have not been able to be captured.

The investigation carried out by the Forensic Toxicology and Veterinary Service of the Veterinary Faculty of the University of Murcia has already determined that the poisonings were produced by carbofuran, a pesticide banned by the European Union since 2007.

The Junta de Castilla y León has announced that its veterinary teams will continue to carry out necropsies of the dead specimens to collect more data on the digestive contents and the livers. In the Murcian laboratory, meanwhile, analyzes of the rest of the toxic products will continue.

The Nature Protection Service of the Civil Guard (Seprona) and the Castilla y León Prosecutor’s Office are investigating what happened to try to locate the perpetrator or perpetrators of this allegedly intentional crime against wildlife.

The one registered in Salamanca is the second most serious poisoning episode registered in Spain in the last 25 years , after the one that occurred in Tudela (Navarra) in 2012, in which more than 150 raptors died. SEO / BirdLife has deplored these events, “which seriously affect the conservation of endangered species such as the black vulture and other protected species such as the griffon vulture.”

The NGO has announced that it will monitor the investigations and, in the event that a criminal proceeding is opened for these events, it will appear to exercise the popular accusation “so that cases like this do not go unpunished.”

Carbofuran, an illegal substance that is still circulating

According to SEO / BirdLife, carbofuran, a substance with more than a century old, was used in the past as a phytosanitary for the control of insects , mites and nematodes of a wide variety of crops, especially corn, wheat, rice, soybeans, potatoes , sunflower, fruits (melon, grapes) and vegetables, among many others.

But on June 13, 2007, carbofuran was banned in the European Union by a Commission decision. The authorizations for products containing this substance were then canceled due to the effects on human and animal health and the environment.

The EU ordered the total withdrawal from the market of products based on this pesticide , at the latest, in December 2008, considering that it is a poison that endangers many animal species.

During the evaluation process that carbofuran was subjected to commissioned by the EU, scientists determined that its use poses a risk to many animals: birds, mammals, aquatic organisms, bees and earthworms, as well as arthropods and other organisms of the non-target soil (species for which this substance was not intended).

After learning these results, the Commission excluded carbofuran from the list of substances allowed for its use and marketing as phytosanitary products. At the same time, it demanded the member states that the products containing this pesticide be withdrawn from the market and that no authorization of phytosanitary products containing it be granted or renewed.

But, 14 years after its ban, carbofuran continues to cause the death of protected fauna . In fact, of the 21,260 animals confirmed to be poisoned, 24% died from acute carbofuran poisoning. Ahead, only aldicarb appears, responsible for the death of 40% of the cases detected, while the third poison in number of deaths was strychnine (5%), banned since 1994.

From 1992 to 2017, the death by poison of numerous animals was confirmed. For example, 1,757 griffon vultures, 1,479 red kites, 1,254 black kites, 624 black vultures, 607 buzzards, 325 Egyptian vultures, 194 Iberian imperial eagles and 194 golden eagles. And the poisonings have affected 39% of the imperial eagle breeding pairs, the species most damaged in this regard.

But the affected species also include hawks, owls, goshawks, bearded vultures, owls, hawks, kestrels, harriers, alcotanes, scops owls or owls.

David de la Bodega, head of the SEO / BirdLife Legal Program, calls on public administrations not to lower their guard against the use of poison and the management of obsolete pesticides, because “they are still being used illegally since, as the registered case shows in Salamanca, a single episode can have a severe impact on the conservation of protected species ”and cause the death of hundreds of animals.

” It is necessary to establish obsolete phytosanitary withdrawal systems and the approval of specific action plans in the autonomous communities that still do not have them (Asturias, Balearic Islands, La Rioja, Murcia and Euskadi),” says De la Bodega.

“Continue with the training in the investigation of this crime of agents of the authority; improve case detection by creating canine units and consolidating existing ones; reinforce the important role of the Wildlife Recovery Centers to carry out the corresponding analyzes and guarantee the performance of toxicological analyzes ”, are other of the naturalist’s demands.

To raise awareness about the serious impact generated by crimes such as wildlife poisoning, pollution, or illegal dumping, SEO / BirdLife, within the framework of the LIFE of the European Union ‘Guardians of Nature’, has launched a video in the that warns that crimes against the environment affect the entire society and cause damage to the environment, health and the very survival of human beings.

According to Asunción Ruiz, executive director of SEO / BirdLife, all people are guardians of nature: “We have to show zero tolerance for aggressions that put Nature and our own health at risk. We must all be guarantors of our Constitution, of the right it gives us to enjoy the environment and of our duty to conserve it ”, he adds.

The ‘Guardians of Nature against environmental crime’ program, coordinated by SEO / BirdLife, seeks to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of actions aimed at combating crimes against nature.