A Star Of Moon Size With A Mass Greater Than The Sun

A new astronomical study, carried out by specialists from the Keck Observatory in the United States and other research centers, has discovered a star the size of the Moon that concentrates in its interior a mass greater than that of the Sun. It is the smallest white dwarf and massive ever seen, which formed when two less massive white dwarfs merged.

Although it seems contradictory, the smallest white dwarfs are the most massive, since they do not have the nuclear combustion that keeps normal stars against their own gravity: their size is regulated by quantum mechanics . The study has been published in the journal Nature.

According to a press release , scientists believe that the “compressed” white dwarf could soon collapse and explode. The white dwarfs are a stellar remnant created when a star mass less than 10 solar masses has exhausted all of its nuclear fuel.

THE SUN WILL BE A WHITE DWARF

They are not an isolated phenomenon: 9 out of 10 stars become white dwarfs. For example, our lavish, reigning Sun will eventually shrink into another white dwarf : it will happen in roughly 5 billion years, when the maximum star inflates and then loses its outer shell.

Stars usually move through space in pairs, and white dwarfs are no exception. As they spiral and intertwine, they give up energy as gravitational waves. Over time, this “cosmic dance” results in the merging of the pair of white dwarfs.

When the two integrated white dwarfs exceed a certain mass threshold, they explode and generate a supernova . But if its mass is not so important, they end up forming a new white dwarf, which will logically have a greater weight than each of the dead stars that have originated it.

AN EXTREME CASE

The indicated fusion process increases the magnetic field and dynamizes the rotation of the new white dwarf. Precisely all these conditions are those that are registered in the discovered star , called ZTF J1901 + 1458, showing that it would have formed as a result of an event similar to the one previously characterized.

In reality, the white dwarf found by astronomers would be an extreme and unusual case of this type of fusion , given its characteristics: when integrated, it obtained a magnitude of 1.35 times the mass of our Sun, but with dimensions close to that of the Sun. Moon. In addition, it presents an extreme magnetic field, which is more than a billion times stronger than solar. As if this were not enough, it rotates frantically on its axis at the rate of one revolution every seven minutes.

Now, scientists will intensify their observations to try to find more white dwarfs of this type. In this way, they will be able to answer unknowns such as the rate of white dwarf mergers that would exist in the galaxy and if this could explain the number of supernovae that are produced.

Along with these issues, they will also seek to determine the causes of the enormous diversity in terms of the intensity of the magnetic fields that white dwarfs present, among other issues related to the mysteries that the vast cosmos still gives us.

A highly magnetized and rapidly rotating white dwarf as small as the Moon . Caiazzo, I., Burdge, KB, Fuller, J. et al. Nature (2021) .DOI: https: //doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03615-y