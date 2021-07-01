The Mollet City Council Delivers 1173 Euros To Escola Sant Vicenç

The Mollet City Council delivers 1,173 euros to the Escola Sant Vicenç for the project ‘A-prenem el Sol’. The consistory assumed 90% of the cost of the work and the center’s AMPA the remaining 10%, which has now been returned.

Mollet del Vallès (Vallès Oriental) was selected in 2020 by the Barcelona Provincial Council to be part of a pilot project called A-prenem el Sol , an initiative that aims to achieve more sustainable and environmentally friendly schools thanks to the joint participation of municipalities, schools and associations of students’ families. In this case, the project has involved the start-up of a 15 kWp photovoltaic installation and two photovoltaic panels for educational purposes at the Sant Vicenç School .

From there, the City Council assumed 90% of the cost of the work and the school’s AMPA the remaining 10%. The commitment was to return this 10% contributed by the AMPA to the school through 50% of the savings achieved and, for this reason, a check for 1,173 euros has been delivered that the school will allocate to different agreed investments in material, activities or energy efficiency actions.

“The plan will not only entail environmental and economic benefits, but also foresees a pedagogical use of the facilities to encourage the education of students, the training of teachers and the awareness of citizens regarding renewable energies through different materials and resources. educational ”, affirms the Municipality of Mollet del Vallès.

Energy saving

This initiative is the evolution of the 50/50 project , an initiative in which Mollet has participated since 2013 with the aim of reducing energy consumption in public schools in the city. The concept is based on returning 50% of this savings to the schools so that they can dedicate it to necessary equipment.