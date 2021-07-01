The Mobile says goodbye to its most atypical edition. The technological congress gathers between 25,000 and 30,500 visitors, less than a third of the usual, due to the pandemic. The fair will return to Barcelona from February 28 to March 3 and predicts that 2022 will mean a return to normality.

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) said goodbye this Thursday to what will be known as its most atypical edition, marked by masks, hydroalcoholic gel and a significant decrease in participants. For four days, the international technological congress hosted by Barcelona and l’Hospitalet de Llobregat would have gathered between 25,000 and 30,500 visitors, which represents less than a third of the attendance of the last editions.

GSMA, the organizer of the event, has not yet published official data, but its forecasts already pointed to a decrease caused by the lashings that the global health crisis continues to give. “This year it will go down, but, as happened with the economic crisis of 2008, then it will rise again,” said its executive director, John Hoffman, in an interview with ‘El Periódico’ on Sunday.

At 4 pm this Thursday, the fair has shelved this pandemic edition by activating the countdown to the next one, which will return to the usual dates. From February 28 to March 3, the Catalan capital will reopen its doors to the international technological community for an event that, they hope, will return to normal.

Forced casualties by covid

And this has been a transitional edition. In February 2020, the outbreak of the coronavirus forced the congress to be reluctantly canceled. Sanitary improvements, especially on the European continent, have allowed the organization of a Mobile that has operated at half gas.

However, the incidence of the pandemic and restrictions on mobility in other regions have forced notable casualties from telecommunications giants such as Samsung, Vodafone, Xiaomi, Nokia, Sony or Ericsson and from totems of the digital world such as Google, Facebook or Oracle .

That explains why Mobile has occupied only three pavilions at the Fira Gran Via in Barcelona these days, when in previous editions it had reached up to eight. But there is no harm that for good does not come, and this time the ‘Four Years From Now’ (4YFN), a space dedicated to start-ups and entrepreneurial projects that seek financing to come to light, has been given a greater presence.