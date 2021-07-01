Caja Rural de Teruel Will Sponsor Research Conference Of EMES International Network

Caja Rural de Teruel will sponsor the Research Conference of the EMES International Network on Social Enterprise.

Caja Rural de Teruel and the association EMES International Research Network (Red EMES) have signed the collaboration agreement by which the entity will sponsor the VIII International EMES Conference on Research in Social Enterprise, under the theme of “Social enterprise, cooperative action and voluntary: Providing principles and values ​​to renew the action “.

This International Conference on the Social Economy will take place in the city of Teruel between October 4 and 7 in face-to-face and virtual format. This event will be a global meeting place for researchers from business, the economy, entrepreneurship and social innovation, with more than 250 researchers from around the world expected.

The signing of the agreement, carried out at the entity’s main office in Zaragoza, was attended by Rocío Nogales, on behalf of the EMES Research Network; Millán Díaz, president of the Organizing Committee of the Conference; David Gutiérrez, general director of Caja Rural de Teruel, and Ángel Espinosa, head of the Business area of ​​the Teruel credit union.

After the signing, Rocío Nogales, representative of the EMES Network, stated that “it represents an honor for EMES to hold our Conference in a city whose history and citizenship are so closely linked to the principles and values ​​of the Social Economy, as demonstrated by its appointment as the Spanish Capital of the Social Economy in 2021.

In addition, it is necessary to mention the special commitment of the people and organizations of the Teruel Social Economy in the fight against depopulation in a determined way and in coordination with agents and institutions of different kinds. This articulation and exchange between the global and the local to ensure the sustainability of our way of being on the planet is more urgent today than ever. ”

For his part, Millán Díaz, president of the Organizing Committee, highlighted that “the benefits of connecting academic, professional, political decision-making and citizen action spheres to activate the different types of knowledge and experiences that exist around the Social Economy are too important for society in general to be ignored.

This international event generates the meeting point between these agents and also contributes to highlighting the unique moment that the Social Economy and issues such as depopulation are going through in our country, illustrated for the Capital of Teruel and the imminent Social Economy Strategy, as in the rest of Europe, where the European Social Economy Action Plan is expected to see the light before the end of 2021 “.

David Gutiérrez, general director of the entity, has highlighted the importance of bringing this type of event closer to cities like Teruel. “It is a reason for satisfaction for Caja Rural de Teruel to sponsor this international meeting, which will make it possible to put the province in the European Center for University Research, being a clear example of the cooperative and Social Economy model.

Likewise, we hope that the participants who will be both face-to-face and online, take with them a pleasant memory and experience of the province and that they can transfer it to their respective fields of professional activity “.