Equality And Mainstreaming Pay Off The Best Diversity Funds

It is not easy to beat the S&P 500, but, at least in the last 3 years, the ISS ESG US Diversity Index succeeds (it is a total return index , yes). Its owner, ISS (Institutional Shareholder Services), defines it as an indicator that “allows investors to analyze the gender and ethnic diversity of board members and CEOs” of US companies.

At 3 years, an annualized 20.6% is noted (the S&P 500, 16.4%), and since the lows of the Covid crash it has shot up 96% (the S&P, 92%). Among the 251 companies in which it invests are Microsoft, Alphabet, Apple or Merck. More articles on sustainability in the Economist Sustainable Investing and ESG .

Regarding the integration of the LGTBI community (made up of lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transsexuals and intersexuals), a recent Credit Suisse report highlights that their inclusion “is relevant from an economic point of view . ”

Inclusive companies have beaten non-inclusive members of the MSCI All Country World Index by 432 basis points each year since 2010, according to this study. “That alpha has improved notably in 2021, from 378 points in December 2020,” the document highlights.

Funds focused on diversity, or that take this aspect into account when setting up the portfolio, score, on average, 9.9% annualized over 3 years . Funds that incorporate diversity criteria, which are available for sale in Spain, in euros, for which Morningstar offers data for at least 3 years, have been included in the calculation, and to which this provider grants a high sustainability rating ( 5 balloons) or above average (4 balloons).

Other products that are fully focused on diversity are recently launched, so their 3-year return could not be included: this is the case with the Nordea 1-Global Gender Diversity Fund E EUR , launched in February 2019, which is scored 12.4% annualized at 2 years, and with the Mirova Women Leaders Equity R / D EUR, which started in March 2020 and which is up 9.7% this year.

Among those products for which Morningstar does offer longer-term data, the AB Sustainable US Thematic C Acc stands out , a sustainable product per brochure that scores 20.9% annualized to 3 years and 20.1% to five years . It beats its category (US large-cap equities, growth ) in 3 of the last five years, according to Morningstar.

In 2021, it picks up 14.5%. It invests in US companies exposed “to sustainable investment issues oriented to the environment or society.” In the portfolio, the stocks that weigh the most are SVB Financial Group, LabCorp and Bio-Rad Laboratories. Its sustainable rating is the maximum, 5 balloons.

In second place is BNP Paribas Consumer Innovators NC , with a 3-year annualized yield of 17.9%, the same as five. In four of the last five years it has comfortably outperformed the average of funds in its category (consumer equities). The great weights in the portfolio are held by such well-known companies as Amazon, The Home Depot, LVMH and Nike.

The third position is held by a fund specifically focused on equality between men and women, the RobecoSAM Global Gender Equality Impact Equities. D EUR , which has risen by 12.6% annualized at 3 years and 13.2% in the last five years. It beats its category (Global RV, Large Cap , Blend ) in four of the last five years.

Its objective is “to create a positive social impact by investing in leading companies in gender equality, which promote it by recruiting and retaining female talent at all levels of the organization”, without losing sight of the “long-term growth of capital”. The companies with the most weight in the portfolio are Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Mastercard and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

For its part, the AXA World Funds – Framlington Social Progress E Capitalization EUR , which rises 11.9% over 3 years, selects companies “that generate financial and social value, promoting social progress,” they point out from the entity. In the portfolio, the biggest weights are held by DexCom (a Californian firm that develops systems for the control of diabetes), the Asian insurer AIA, and the health insurance provider Centene.