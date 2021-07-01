Logic Output Photocouplers Market is Projected to Showcase Significant Growth up to 2027 Covid-19 Analysis

To provide a precise market overview, this Logic Output Photocouplers market report is divided into several distinct and important market segments and applications. Through this comprehensive Market research study in this Logic Output Photocouplers market report, industries will learn about the vast opportunities available in the market. Furthermore, reliable sources are used in this Logic Output Photocouplers market report to verify and revalidate the knowledge presented in the study. Analysts conduct industry-specific calls, interviews with the key industry experts and unique analysis to provide detailed information on business growth. Every section depicts details about various facets of the industry. Players and vendors can use this study as a valuable tool to gain a competitive advantage. It also ensures industries’ long-term success.

Digital logic mode is one of the main operating modes of transistor output photocouplers. Photocouplers that are optimized for operating in this mode are generally referred as logic output photocouplers. Unlike LED-phototransistor combinations in the linear mode that output a magnified copy of the input, logic output photocouplers output logic high or low only. The logic high is obtained when the voltage is approximately equal to Vcc while a logic low is obtained when the voltage is approximately equal to ground level voltage. The phototransistor outputs the logic high when it is in saturation. In this saturation condition, the power consumption is usually very low. Photocouplers have a wide selection of applications in computing and communications fields. They are also widely employed in photocopiers, automation systems, and light measurement instruments.

A photocoupler is a passive optical component that transfers signals through infrared light between two isolated electronic circuits. The isolation between the input and output circuits is maintained to prevent the high voltage on the input side from damaging the signal receiving electronic circuit. There are various types of photocouplers depending on the source-sensor combinations used to make them. Some of the most common combinations include LED-phototransistor, LED-LASCR, and LED-photodiode pairs. Logic output photocouplers are based on LED-phototransistor source-sensor combination.

Major enterprises in the global market of Logic Output Photocouplers include:

Vishay

Everlight Electronics

Isocom Components

Renesas Electronics

TT Electronics

Sharp

Ootek Technology

Memory Corporation

Toshiba

Micropac Industries

NTE Electronics

California Eastern Laboratories

Lite-on Technology

Qt-brightek Corporation

ONSemiconductor

Logic Output Photocouplers Market: Application Outlook

1 mbps

10 mbps

15 mbps

Logic Output Photocouplers Market: Type Outlook

AC

DC

Logic Inverter

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Logic Output Photocouplers Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Logic Output Photocouplers Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Logic Output Photocouplers Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Logic Output Photocouplers Market in Major Countries

7 North America Logic Output Photocouplers Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Logic Output Photocouplers Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Logic Output Photocouplers Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Logic Output Photocouplers Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

