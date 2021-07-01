Enel obtains an EIB loan of 650 million linked to sustainability. E-Distribuzione, of the Enel Group, and the European Investment Bank (EIB) have signed a loan Linked to Sustainability for a total of 600 million euros.

According to the Italian energy company to which Endesa belongs, this transaction represents a great step for the EIB as part of its roadmap to become the EU’s climate bank .

In addition, it highlights that the loan plays an important role in supporting the economic recovery after the pandemic and its impact on employment. 70% of the investment derived from the loan will be carried out in southern Italy.

For the first time, the EIB will offer a sustainability-linked loan contract, in contract to Enel’s ability to meet its direct greenhouse gas emissions target measured in grams of CO2 equivalent per kilowatt hour (kWh).

Depending on the achievement of this objective, the Agreement provides for an increase or decrease mechanism that will trigger an interest rate adjustment.

