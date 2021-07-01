Organic food in childhood improves cognitive development. This is one of the conclusions of a study carried out by ISGlobal.

Intake of organic foods is related to better scores on tests of fluid intelligence (ability to solve new problems) and working or working memory (which allows the brain to retain new information while it is needed in the short term) in school-age children .

This is clear from the study, published in the journal Environmental Pollution and prepared by researchers from the Barcelona Institute of Global Health (ISGlobal), a center promoted by the ‘la Caixa’ Foundation, and the Institut d’Investigació Sanitària Pere Virgili (IISPV- CLOSE).

The explanation for this association may be due to the fact that “healthy diets, including organic diets, are richer than fast food in nutrients necessary for the brain, such as fatty acids, vitamins and antioxidant substances, which jointly can promote cognitive functions in childhood “, explains Jordi Júlvez, first author of the study, and researcher at IISPV-CERCA in close collaboration with ISGlobal.

Healthy diets are richer in nutrients than ‘fast food’

The work has also found that eating fast food, overcrowding at home and tobacco smoke received in childhood are associated with lower results in fluid intelligence tests. Additionally, indoor fine particle exposure is associated with lower working memory scores.

Even so, it should be taken into account that “the number of people who live together in the household is usually an indicator of the family’s economic level, and that in contexts of poverty the lifestyle is less healthy, which can also affect the scores of girls and boys in cognitive tests “, clarifies Júlvez.

A pioneering study

The objective was to analyze the influence that all these exposures can have on the development and maturation of the human brain, since at this stage it is not yet fully efficient in defending itself against chemical substances in the environment and is especially sensitive to its toxicity, even in low levels that may not pose a risk to a healthy mature brain.

The originality of the research is that it takes an exposome approach, that is, it takes into account a set of exposures and does not focus on just one. It thus seeks to better understand the complexity of multiple environmental exposures and their simultaneous effect on the neurodevelopment of children.

In addition, having analyzed cohorts from six different European countries (United Kingdom, France, Spain, Greece, Lithuania and Norway), the study has as its strength its diversity, although it faces the difficulty of cultural differences, which influence the exposure levels and cognitive outcomes.