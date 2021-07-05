What Time Is Better To Travel To Avoid Traffic Jams In Spain

Traveling by road includes two essential requirements: a good vehicle and a lot of patience . Especially in summer. With the beginning of the first section of the summer holidays, highways and roads fill with cars, and with it come the uncomfortable but logical traffic jams.

They occur for the most unexpected reasons , but do not worry about node. That is why to avoid the stress caused by withholdings and to spend more time than desired inside the vehicle, it is advisable to observe some basic tips, and above all to remember that a traffic jam is something momentary that ends up being over, and does not depend of what we do at the wheel once we get into it.

Traditionally it is recommended to travel during the day, avoiding doing it between 12:00 and 16:00, especially in summer, due to the heat, and in the hours of entry and exit of the working day to also avoid traffic jams. It is always important to ensure a time where you have a good overview.

However, on holidays, there are always bottlenecks such as the first days of the month, the 15th and the end of the month . The weekends are still complicated times since moving to vacation must add users who only enjoy Saturday and Sunday to go to second homes. The roads that go to the beach are usually the most complicated.

You have to get up early

Whether we like it or not, we must get up early. To start the trip, it is key to find the best ‘slot’ (as in airplanes) to avoid getting into an uncomfortable traffic jam and, incidentally, to have the highest quality of travel.

The first hours of the day are advisable if we have to make a long journey, between 6:30 and 10:00 hours , which is when correct visibility is obtained (especially if we travel to the west) since we circulate with the sun face is especially unpleasant (and even dangerous) because of the glare. Between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., driving in the same direction (facing the sun) is the same inconvenience. These strips are the busiest, especially in the afternoon and on weekends.

You have to arm yourself with patience and, above all, have the route well planned (if possible in advance) by consulting the data on the state of the roads, the weather and even fuel prices. If we talk about highways and highways, as well as roads in tourist areas. We must avoid traveling from 10 am to 14:00 pm .

From that moment, despite the discomfort of the sun and the heat, a small window is opened so as not to fall into a traffic jam (especially on highways and motorways). Until 4:00 p.m. the traffic can improve.

In the towns near the beach, it is better to avoid this strip as well, because of the people who usually travel to eat, although there is a lot of vehicle turnover. From the DGT they recommend not traveling after meals since between the heat and digestion, the level of attention can decrease (especially if you have taken some alcohol, even if it is in the allowed amounts).

Driving at night

After that moment, it is better (and always from the point of view of traffic jams) not to take the car until after 9:00 p.m., with the hassle of driving at night, especially on Sunday when returning from people who leave for the weekend and return to their places of residence. It is also important to consider the option of the night trip if it is long , although this requires that there be more than one driver and that they are rested . The advantage is that the children sleep, there are far fewer cars, and there is no heat.

Keep in mind that it is possible to find traffic jams during the day in the areas near the tolls, so, if we leave with enough time and there is no hurry, let’s use secondary roads (although in summer they are usually dangerous if you do not drive carefully ) since in addition to less traffic we can also enjoy interesting landscapes.

Mobile apps

To get the best idea of ​​what hours to avoid, just take a look at the many mobile applications that exist. Waze is one of the best works in Spain since users tend to interact quickly. It is also advisable to pay attention to vehicle navigators as long as they are advanced versions and are connected to traffic information systems. We have to think that the direct routes, sometimes, are not the fastest. We can also consult the DGT and Trànsit portals , as well as Google Maps route planners , for example, which work in real time.

And a couple more tips, let’s take care of our car . Tires, vehicle condition, level of windscreen wiper fluids (state of the brushes) and coolant, come on, a review would not hurt, as well as checking that we have the signaling elements in case of breakdown.

Observing an interior temperature of 21 degrees and adjusting the load well will also help a good trip. You should also try to bring a traffic jam kit for all the occupants of the car : water and drinks (without alcohol), some food such as nuts, candy or gum, sunglasses and entertainment for the little ones.