Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2027 | Apple, Jack Henry & Associates, Square

Mobile payment (also referred to as mobile money, mobile money transfer, and mobile wallet) generally refers to payment services operated under financial regulation and performed from or via a mobile device.

Major Manufacture:

Apple

Jack Henry & Associates

Square

Alphabet

PayPal Holdings

ACI Worldwide

MasterCard

Fidelity National Information Services

Visa

Alipay

Fiserv

Samsung Electronics

DH

Global Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) market: Application segments

Retail

Hospitality & Tourism

IT & Telecommunication

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Airline

Others

Segmentation on the Basis of Type:

Remote

Proximity

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market in Major Countries

7 North America Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

