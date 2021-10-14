Metalogenia Will Invest 12 Million In Expanding Its Facilities In Huesca

The company will expand its plant in the Huesca town of Monzón with this investment that will increase its production capacity and minimize waste management. The forecast is to create 50 new jobs.

Metalogenia SA announced on June 1 its plans to expand its current facilities in Monzón (Huesca), with an investment of around 11 million euros and the generation of fifty jobs in this town.

Now, the company’s project -specialized in products for sectors such as construction, mining and dredging-, is gaining momentum as the investment of regional interest has been declared in the Governing Council held today, a step with which they have been made known more details.

As stated in the declaration request, Metalogenia plans to invest 12 million euros, which is one million euros more than the initial announcement, while the number of job creation remains at 50 new jobs.

The expansion of around 7,000 square meters -to be carried out in the same plots of the La Armentera de Monzón industrial estate where the company is currently installed-, aims to increase the company’s productive capacity in the molding and casting sections and respond to the growing demand for a product dedicated to mining due to international expansion and the penetration of the company in large mining clusters in countries such as Australia, Chile, the United States, Russia or South Africa, among others.

The company also intends to minimize the waste generated by reusing the sand practically almost entirely, which, in turn, will deepen the neutrality of carbon emissions with the reduction of waste. Another purpose is to improve the competitiveness of the company, for which it is planned to install state-of-the-art machinery, as well as digitize industrial processes.

The project will be carried out in three phases. The first of them is scheduled to begin next December and last until October 2023. During this period, around 4.5 million euros will be allocated for new facilities and expansion of current buildings. The plans are to build 1,900 square meters built. In addition, at this stage, work will also be done on the neutrality of the carbon footprint.

The second phase will involve an investment of 6.5 million. This amount, which will begin to be executed once the first part is finished, corresponds to production facilities and to manufacture larger pieces in response to the demand of the mining market. In this case, it is planned to build 2,116 square meters built until June 2024. At this stage, the focus will also be on the digitization of the equipment.

Finally, the third phase includes an investment of one million euros in buildings for the rest of the production sections so that the plant reaches its maximum capacity. In this period, which will run from September 2023 to May 2025, 2,863 square meters will be built.

Once the expansion project is completed, Metalogenia will go from the current 22,000 square meters of the plant’s roofed area, on a seven-hectare land area, to around 29,000 square meters.

The company, which also plans to participate in dual vocational training programs for young technical degree students, has a staff of 250 workers. Its production is around 12,000 tons per year of products dedicated to sectors such as construction, mining and dredging.

The company has more than 60 years of experience -in Monzón it began to operate in 2013-, it is specialized in the design and manufacture of high quality teeth, adapters and protectors for buckets that operate earthmoving machines such as excavators. or loaders, among others. Currently, it has a network of more than 400 distributors, operating in more than 60 countries.