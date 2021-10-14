Erasmus Days’ Starts Tomorrow With More Than 360 Activities In Spain

The ‘Erasmus Days’ fair starts this Thursday with more than 5,000 events registered around the world, more than 360 in Spain, to publicize the benefits of Europe by disseminating the projects of the Erasmus + program of the European Union, involving the educational community, stakeholders and the general public.

This official European event, started in 2017 for the 30th anniversary of the Erasmus + program, seeks to mobilize the beneficiaries of projects and professional networks (students, teachers, trainers, non-teaching staff, youth organizations) so that, through communication activities and dissemination, tell your experience of mobility and cooperation in Europe and around the world, promoting education and training opportunities funded by the EU, the impact of Erasmus + projects and common European values.

Throughout October 14, 15 and 16, activities will be promoted – from virtual meetings, work exhibitions, radio programs, competitions, sporting events, etc. – for the dissemination of Erasmus + projects in all educational sectors (Education School, Vocational Training, Higher Education and Adult Education) and the field of youth and non-formal education.

In relation to the theme, for this edition, the impact of the projects developed in the previous 2014-2020 period will be valued, as well as the online and face-to-face events. In addition, with the launch of the new and renewed Erasmus + 2021-2027 program, relevance will be given to specific topics : distance or online learning, ecology and environment, health, solidarity and social inclusion.

Some of these more than 360 events registered in Spain, the IES Tirant Lo Blanc in Gandía (Valencia) will promote an information session for all those Vocational Training students who are unaware of the Erasmus + program, thus promoting student mobility, transnational cooperation and improvement in their employability.

In addition, the Alto Guadalentín adult education center, in the municipality of Lorca (Murcia), will disseminate the eTwinning platform, online learning platforms, web pages and other tools to promote distance education and publicize all opportunities that Erasmus + offers; and the University of Alcalá (Madrid) will invite its Higher Education students to share what it means to participate in an Erasmus + experience, highlighting its academic, professional and social value in their lives.

Likewise, the association Proyecto Nagual (Barcelona) will show the artistic results of the youth exchange Artlings for Peace and will debate on the importance of the arts for social change; Inter, a youth association, will disseminate through its networks the experiences of participants in its Erasmus + projects; and the Mar Violeta association (Gijón) will organize an open day to publicize the projects it develops and the opportunities that Erasmus +: Youth offers to young people.

In addition to these events, the National Agencies of the Erasmus + program in Spain, the Spanish Service for the Internationalization of Education (SEPIE) for the fields of education and training, and the INJUVE-ANE for the field of youth, have prepared an edition special of the ‘Erasmus + Traveler Café ‘, open this Thursday at 5:00 p.m. (peninsular time). This activity will be attended by beneficiaries and participants in Erasmus + projects in all areas and can be followed live on the SEPIE YouTube channel.