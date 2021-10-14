BigBan, The Startup Investors Association, Adds 6 Members To Its Board Of Directors

The BigBan Private Investors association has renewed its board of directors and adds six new members to its team. Tom Horsey, from Startuplab, Manuel Julià, Borja de Gabriel, representing Andersen, Amparo Ribera, Nick Kempe and Raúl Mir join the management team as members.

Hand in hand with these new additions, the national association born in Valencia will continue with its objective of continuing to grow and strengthen the investment ecosystem at the national level by supporting the most innovative projects. The BigBan Private Investors association represents the investment community (business angels, family offices, venture capital, corporates) connecting innovative projects with high growth potential with smart capital.

The representatives

With the new incorporations, the number of members is set at eight members: Horsey, Julià, De Gabriel, Ribera, Kempe and Mir join the members Pedro Antonio Gil and Pedro de Álava and the rest of the executive members are the president of the association Victoria Majadas, the vice-presidents Pepe Peris, representing Angels Capital and Ignacio Alonso, Juan Manuel Pérez as secretary, Pedro Gómez as treasurer. The renewed board of directors has a broad representation of the national and international investment ecosystem.

The association’s management is looking forward to this new stage, which will be marked by the need to train potential investors and connect innovative projects with the investment community and all investors among themselves to consolidate the investment value chain.

“From the BigBan team we are very excited about the new additions to the Board of Directors and we know that this milestone marks a new stage for the association in which innovation, openness to other ecosystems, internationalization and professionalization of the sector will be ours. main axes “, affirms Carmen Martínez, its executive director.

Founded in 2007 as a private and independent national entity, BigBan is a benchmark in the private investment sector in seed capital and early stage. Currently, the network brings together more than 110 investors (business angels, venture capital, corporates and family offices) and has channeled, throughout its history, more than 40 million of private investment in innovative projects.