Ametller Origen Projects A Sustainable Agropark With 180 Million Investment

Ametller Origen will promote the construction of an agro-park in the Penedès that will bring together agricultural activity and food processing and that will involve an investment of 180 million euros and 1,000 direct jobs (3,100 if indirect and induced).

The intention of the agri-food and fresh product distribution company is to start the works in 2023 and finish in 2026, and to have other allied companies to undertake the investment.

For the moment, it already has Agbar and Carburos Metónicos as partners in a complex that will be energy self-sufficient, that will sell green energy to the grid and that will avoid more carbon dioxide emissions than it will produce.

Ametller Origen estimates that the 258-hectare project between Gelida and Sant Llorenç d’Hortons (Barcelona), will generate an economic impact of 433 million euros. It will include the company’s headquarters, greenhouses, fields, food processing workshops and a logistics center, as well as 12 hectares of photovoltaic panels.

In addition to solar energy (13MW), the plot will generate 10.2MW from biomass and biogas, and will avoid the emission of 1,400 tons of CO2 per year; It will also use geothermal energy.

Agbar will collaborate with the design and installation of the irrigation systems and the maintenance of the hydraulic systems in order to reuse 100% of the water, while Metallic Carbides will transform organic waste into biofuel for the transport fleet in the first phase. from Ametller Origen and, in a second phase, in green hydrogen for the same purpose.

It is also expected that the Agroparc Penedès, presented this Wednesday at the headquarters of Foment del Treball , will host a training and research center, the Institute of Technified Agriculture iAGRITECH, with agreements with local and international universities, to train the agricultural technicians of the future and promoting sustainability in the agricultural sector, saving water, reducing the carbon footprint, protecting biodiversity and increasing agricultural production with fruit and vegetables rich in micronutrients and with more flavor.