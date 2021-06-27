They Shoot The Helicopter In Which The President Of Colombia Was Going

A helicopter in which the president of Colombia, Iván Duque , and his team was traveling , was attacked with rifle shots this Friday when it was about to land at the airport in the city of Cúcuta, in the department of Norte de Santander.

“Here they do not intimidate us with violence or acts of terrorism, our state is strong,” Duque said after the attack that he described as a ” cowardly attack .” In the device, a Black Hawk, traveled, in addition to the president, the Minister of Defense, Diego Molano, and that of the Interior, Daniel Palacio, as well as the Governor of Norte de Santander, Silvano Serrano.

There were no injuries. “The aerial device and the aircraft’s capacity prevented something lethal from happening,” said Duque. The proof of the danger they experienced is in the ” bullet impacts in the aircraft.” In total, there were six bullets that hit the fuselage.

Until now, no one has claimed responsibility . The Government does not rule out any hypothesis. “We are not going to lose heart in the fight against drug trafficking, terrorism or organized crime organizations that operate in the country,” said Duque, referring to the main suspects. “The security team will pursue those who shot at the aircraft and put other people’s lives at risk.”

The Colombian police have found two rifles and ammunition in the neighborhood of the city of Cúcuta, on the border with Venezuela, from where the helicopter was allegedly fired upon. “” The events occurred 1.2 kilometers from the head of the Cúcuta airport runway. ” said the director of the National Police, General Jorge Luis Vargas.

The military man said that the weapons are “an AK-47 with a registration number that is already being searched by experts and a 7-62 caliber FAL-type rifle with markings. of the Armed Forces of Venezuela. “After the attack, the security forces have carried out 16 voluntary searches in the area and two raids, and several security cameras have also been reviewed and interrogations have been carried out to try to find out who is behind the attack.

The city of Cucutá has been the epicenter of the social outbreak that began at the end of April and spread throughout the Colombian territory. Another attack took place in that city last week. A car bomb against the Army’s 30th Brigade.

The explosion left about 40 soldiers wounded, as well as damage to the facilities. The authorities have not yet clarified responsibility for the terrorist action. The press media echoed various conjectures that point both to the National Liberation Army (ELN) and criminal factions.

Broad repudiation

This Friday’s attack has put the acute political controversies affecting the country on hold. The rejection of what happened was unanimous and, as an exception to the rule of discord, he was able to unite, at least for a few minutes, the voices of former president Álvaro Uribe and Gustavo Petro , the main reference of the progressive opposition.

“President Duque and the members of his entourage were unharmed. Thank God,” wrote Uribe. “Whatever the distances that separate us, I reject the attack against the president. A democracy consists in no one dying for their ideas,” Petro said on Twitter, in a similar tone was expressed by the left-wing senator, Iván Cepeda.

“This is an attack against citizens, against the president and against our democracy that I deeply condemn and reject. We have to take care of Colombia from radicalization and romanticization of all forms of violent aggression,” said the mayor of Bogotá, Claudia López.

Hot zone

“The attack confirms what the Pares foundation has said: the border is a territory without God and law, 27 illegal groups operate there, 13 of them of a transnational nature that control legal and illegal markets,” recalled analyst León Valencia. Duque had been in Sardinata, where he presented progress on the “Peace with Legality” program related to the implementation of the agreement signed in November 2016 with the FARC.

The ELN, a stronghold of the Popular Liberation Army (EPL) and considered by the Government as a criminal gang, has a presence in the troubled region of Catatumbo. But the presence of dissidents from the extinct FARC guerrilla who did not accept the end of the armed conflict, and drug trafficking groups, has also been detected.

The attack on the helicopter coincided with the announcement of the capture of former paramilitary chief Guillermo León Acevedo . For years, he organized all the drug trafficking operations of the Bloque Central Bolívar of the far-right Autodefensas Unidad de Colombia.

The capture of “Memo Fantasma”, said Valencia, a connoisseur of the map of violence in that country, “may reveal the truth of the ties of this drug trafficker and paramilitary with the vice president and now Foreign Minister Marta Lucia Ramirez .”