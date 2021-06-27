Repression In Turkey Against The Gay Pride Parade In Istanbul

Tear gas against the Gay Pride parade in Istanbul. The Turkish Police have harshly repressed the march, which has resulted in an undetermined number of detainees. The Erdogan government has extended hostility towards the group in recent years, activists denounce.

Hundreds of people have participated this Saturday in the Gay Pride parade in Istanbul despite the fact that the call was not authorized by the Police. The agents, present in great numbers, have used tear gas against the assistants, according to activists. There are several detainees. The demonstration was held in the European part of the city , reported a DPA correspondent present at the site. Other sources point to the use of plastic shells thrown at the crowd.

"The street is ours" was the slogan of the convocation, which denounces the growing hostility in Turkey against the gays, lesbians, bisexuals, transgender, queer and intersex people.

Police began fencing off the convocation area on Friday, and the district board issued a ban on the convocation just hours before the convocation, appealing to a law that prohibits protesters from violating “morality.”

“In Turkey there has been a drastic change regarding LGTBIQ + people since 2015. The state has declared war, so to speak, on LGTBIQ + people ,” Yildiz Tar, from the Kaos GL organization, denounced in statements to DPA.

Tar has assured that the Government encourages hostility towards the group "among the entire population" and has denounced an increase in crimes against this community with total impunity.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticized the LGTBIQ + collective on numerous occasions. This same week a picnic had been prohibited in the framework of Pride Week in Istanbul, where the Police confiscated objects with the rainbow colors.