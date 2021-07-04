Worker Steal $10 Million From Microsoft With Xbox Gift Cards

Volodymyr Kvashuk, a Ukrainian hired by Microsoft, managed to steal up to $ 10 million from the company thanks to gift cards. This engineer was recruited to test the Xbox e-commerce infrastructure . His job was to carry out fake purchases with a card that the company gave him to identify failures during the process, imitating the experience that a customer would go through.

However, Kvashuk found a bug that he did not report to Microsoft. Testing the sale of gift cards, he realized that the platform generated the typical 5×5 code that identifies the economic value of the card. Not only that, he also found that he could create these codes in virtually unlimited ways . In addition, by making purchases with the false credit that the company had provided, you could get these combinations totally free.

This is the moment in which the engineer understands that he can profit thanks to these codes, since they could be exchanged for real money in stores. In this way, you start generating $ 10 gift cards to sell to third parties for half their value.

Kvashuk recruits a team

The profits were beginning to be of such magnitude that Kvashuk decided that the best idea was to create a team of engineers to increase production, as if it were a real company. So much so, that he also created software that allowed them to speed up processes . Up to this point came the level of ‘professionalism’ of this criminal.

Such was the degree of involvement in this plot, that, by the time US federal agents arrested him, Kvashuk had already generated more than 152,000 Xbox gift cards , as indicated by Bloomberg , reaching a value of 10.1 million dollars.

The Ukrainian engineer was sentenced last November to 9 years in prison . Among his ‘achievements’ to get into jail are computer hacking, bitcoin scams, embezzlement, large-scale theft and gift card speculation.

And it is that Kvashuk masked his online activity routing it through servers in Japan and Russia. On the other hand, it operated under the name Grizzled Wolf on Paxful.com, a leading market for exchanging gift cards for cryptocurrencies. One of the operations reported by Bloomberg is the sale of $ 17,242 in gift cards for 1.98 bitcoins .

In fact, the volume of business was so massive that prosecutors accused him of being solely responsible for global fluctuations in the price of Xbox gift cards in reseller markets. So much so, that when prices fell too low, it crippled supply in the hope that the drought would push the market higher.

In addition, it tried to avoid the trace of the original source by channeling some of its earnings through ChipMixer.com, which it used as a money laundering tool, since it mixes bitcoins with different cryptocurrencies of the same value, “to erase the trace in the blockchain “. Subsequently, he transferred his earnings to an account at Coinbase, an encrypted trading application, where he exchanged them for real money.

Kvashuk’s business was frustrated when, for no apparent reason, a large series of codes failed and some of his buyers turned to Microsoft for a refund , as the scammer’s customers were unaware that they were acquiring illegal gift cards. In fact, some of these consumers were teenagers who simply bought them to play Xbox.