Samsung’s New Sound Bars Use TV Speakers For Surround Sound

Samsung has announced the launch in Spain of the new sound bars of the Q range, which bring important new features for those who want to improve the sound impact of their Home Cinema, with new technologies exclusive to Samsung.

The most striking is called Q-Symphony, and it is a way to take advantage of the speakers that our television already has. That may seem strange, since if we buy a sound bar it is precisely to avoid having to use the integrated speakers and improve the sound. But instead of discarding them, Samsung has devised a method to take advantage of them and not be dead weight.

The goal of Q-Symphony is to synchronize the sound from the bar with that which comes out of the speakers of our Samsung TV, to create immersive and immersive sound that comes from everywhere. Basically, the TV speakers are added to those of the soundbar, as if they were part of the product, adding more, especially in the upper area.

It is clear that Samsung wants us to buy the TV and the soundbar from the same brand, theirs, and makes it very clear that this technology is only accessible with Samsung televisions and their new models of soundbars.

Speaking of these, the most cutting-edge is the Q950A , as it is the first in the industry with an 11.1.4-channel system, something that we will especially notice thanks to the compatibility with Dolby Atmos and DTS-X.

With such a number of channels, we can hear every detail of the sound separately in our movies. This soundbar has rear speakers for that surround effect; additional channels are achieved by bouncing the sound off the ceiling, obtaining an effect similar to that of a movie theater. In addition, they also have Bass Boost technology to improve the bass. It costs 1,199 euros.

A little further down is the Q800A, with eight speakers to get 3.1.2 channels, with Dolby Atmos and DTS: X technology. It boasts of having SpaceFit Sound technology , which is capable of analyzing the environment to adjust the sound; For example, it takes into account factors such as the position of the television or the furniture that we have in the living room. It costs 699 euros.

The HW-Q600A, on the other hand, also has intelligent sound that analyzes the acoustic signal of the environment to achieve an optimized sound. All, with a price of 499 euros.