This Tablet Made Me Forget About The Ipad Air For Now

The new Galaxy Tab S7 FE has arrived in Spain, as yet another alternative in the high-end tablet sector. But don’t let the name fool us, the “FE” does not mean that this is a “poorer” version of the conventional Tab S7, despite being 50 euros cheaper. It is somewhat more complicated, a tablet that seems to inherit parts of its “older sisters” to get a great experience in a more restrained price range.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE has a starting price of 649 euros , identical to that of one of the references in the sector: the new Apple iPad Air. I dare say that this direct confrontation is no coincidence, since both tablets seem to start from a similar idea, offering a “reduced” version of the top of the range (the iPad Pro in the case of Apple and the Tab S7 + in the case of Samsung).

But this is not a Galaxy Tab S7 Lite; is a “FE”, which comes from “Fan Edition”, a terminology released with the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which came with the best quality / price ratio from Samsung. And that is this tablet: a way to get an experience similar to the more expensive models, paying less.

The good of the big ones, cheaper

I can seem unreliable if I say that a tablet that costs 250 euros less, maintains the same level of quality, but you are going to have to believe me. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE maintains the same construction as the original tablets, the same design and the same materials.

The design is identical, to the point that it is almost impossible to distinguish them with the naked eye. We have the same flat edges, which feel so good and which add a level of elegance that we cannot underestimate.

These edges are metallic, and encapsulate a spectacular display with relatively thin edges and large size. In fact, this Tab S7 FE uses the same screen size as the Tab S7 + , 12.4 inches, which puts it among the largest tablets before we get into the “two-in-one”.

To compensate (remember that it is much cheaper), the screen is based on TFT technology, and it is not a Super AMOLED like the Tab S7 +. Therefore, in terms of screen, it combines the size of the S7 +, with the technology and resolution (1600 x 2560 pixels) of the basic S7. It sounds like a recipe for disaster, but we are talking about Samsung; He knew there was no way he could have failed in this particular area, and he was right.

Big screen

The screen of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE exceeds my expectations, considering the price and the technology used. The contrast is very good, the blacks are deep and the colors are spectacular. It is sharper than we might think looking at the resolution figures, and in general, enjoying any type of content is a pleasure.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

It is not the perfect screen for this tablet, sadly. The refresh rate stays at 60 Hz, and the experience, especially when using the S Pen, does not measure up to the best that Samsung is capable of. Even a denial of art like me realizes that there is a certain delay between my line and what appears on the screen; it is not enough to seriously affect the experience, but it is there.

The resolution could be better too, but I understand the decision to keep it at 1600 x 2560 pixels so as not to strain the processor more than necessary. Here we find the big difference with respect to the rest of the range, since the Tab S7 FE has a Snapdragon 750G instead of the Snapdragon 865. That means that this is a powerful tablet, but not leading; On Geekbench it scored 645 points on one core, and 1927 points on multicore. In addition, in 3DMark Wild Life it obtained 1101 points.

In most applications, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE performs very well, and we are not lacking in power. I have switched to the Dex interface quickly and smoothly, used the Office applications, and kept multiple applications open at the same time. In games, we can enjoy titles like Call of Duty without problems, although better if we associate a control controller, since the size of the screen makes it difficult to use the touch controls.

This size has other consequences, such as being somewhat more difficult to transport and handle; It doesn’t help that the weight of 608 grams is greater than that of the rest of the range, something that sounds strange but that will surely be due to the materials used or the interior design.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

The only visual element that defines this Tab S7 FE from its companions is on the back, where it seems that the magnetic area has disappeared to leave the S Pen stylus. Actually, the area is still there, it is just that it is no longer defined with its own color.

The result is a “cleaner” rear, where only the 8 MP rear camera breaks the chosen color; in Spain, that choice is reduced to silver and black, while in other countries they have more variety.

Many options

At the edges, we find more things than we might think. We have to talk about stereo speakers, for their quality and for the surround effect they achieve, although they could be more powerful. They are ideally positioned to enjoy content such as Netflix with the tablet horizontally.

In this way we also find a connector at the bottom, designed for accessories such as keyboard covers. This tablet can fulfill the functions of a laptop, although with the limitations of Android. That’s why Samsung has included Dex, its computer-inspired interface with an experience closer to that of a laptop.

But the most widely praised accessory is the S Pen, which is included in the Galaxy Tab S7 FE box and is as good as ever.

Finally, we also have the option to put a SIM card and get 5G ; Indeed, with this tablet we can take advantage of the latest technology in wireless connectivity and work, play and enjoy videos without having to connect to a WiFi network.

The battery offers up to 13 hours of video playback, and in my experience it comes very close; In addition, the fast charge is 45 W, although the included charger is only 15 W, so you will have to buy another or use one that you already have.

The Samsung ecosystem

In its presentation of the MWC in Barcelona, ​​Samsung focused a lot on presenting its products as part of a single platform, and not as separate elements. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is part of that platform, of course, and that means having access to certain advantages that we cannot find elsewhere.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

This tablet uses Android, but the Samsung layer and the pre-installed applications make the experience somewhat different. For example, with the side menu that offers us quick access to applications and functions such as the aforementioned split screen to use several apps at the same time. Also with the S Pen support in apps like notes, which float above the rest to write down what we need at any time.

Of course, many of these apps may not be useful to you, but at least when we buy a Samsung device we already know what to expect in this regard: a very complete experience, but perhaps too much for some users.

A special tablet, if it is at a special price

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a tablet that achieves what it sets out to do: offer an experience very similar to that of leading models, but for hundreds of euros less. There are cuts, of course, but most do not affect the experience so much as to consider it a mistake.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

This is a tablet that should be considered by anyone looking for an Android tablet, and who knows, it can serve as an excuse to abandon the block, as long as you accept a lower performance.

However, I think the true rivals of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE are at home . At the time of writing, it is possible to get the Galaxy Tab S7 for 619 euros on the Samsung page, and with a smart watch as a gift. That’s 30 euros less for a smaller tablet without 5G, but more powerful. It is a difficult choice, which makes me think that perhaps the smart thing would be to wait for one of these sales, so common in Samsung, instead of paying full price for this Galaxy Tab S7 FE .