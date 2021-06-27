At 10:10 p.m., ‘My daughter’ on Antena 3: Öykü will discover the terrible truth about her illness. In addition, Cemal will reveal to Demir the secret of Uğur with a key testimony.

Antena 3 broadcasts tonight, at 10:10 p.m., a new chapter of ‘My daughter’. This time, Candan and Demir are desperate. Öykü’s life depends on finding a compatible bone marrow donor for the little girl.

The two agreed to record a report on Öykü’s case to give the hospital a reputation and in return Murat would bear the hospital and transplant costs. The deal? This report will not be broadcast until Öykü has overcome his illness.

Now Murat will play dirty again: Öykü will see the broadcast with his own eyes …

Meanwhile, Cemal will reveal Uğur’s secret to Demir with a key testimony.

How will Demir tell the truth without breaking the little girl’s heart? How will she react? Will Demir believe Cemal and his new witness and confidant? Demir’s confidence and Öykü’s health.

