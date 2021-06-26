Airlines Reinforce Routes With Balearic Islands After The Green Of UK

One of lime and another of sand. The United Kingdom has placed the Balearic Islands in the green color of the Covid-19 traffic light and will allow its citizens to travel to the Spanish archipelago without having to quarantine on their return.

While the Balearic tourism celebrates the measure, the part of the sector that operates in the rest of Spain laments for a month of July without British that they already consider lost. This decision has led the airlines to reinforce their routes with the Balearic Islands and plan a better summer than initially expected.

Specifically, Easyjet and Ryanair have announced an increase in routes to the islands, one of the preferred destinations for the British. EasyJet has added more than 20,000 additional seats on its flights from the UK to the Balearic Islands this summer to meet demand and offer more options to passengers following the inclusion of the Balearic archipelago on the British Government’s green list, as confirmed by the own airline.

Palma de Mallorca will have more than 12,000 additional seats, followed by Menorca, with more than 6,000, and Ibiza, with almost 2,000 extra seats. Javier Gándara, president of the company, has stressed that they receive “positively” the latest announcement made as “a step forward in the reopening of travel in Europe.”

Ryanair , for its part, has announced that it will expand 200,000 seats in its flight offer from the United Kingdom to the Balearic cities of Ibiza and Palma, as well as Malta -also included on the green list last Thursday- in July, August and September. 2021.

The Irish airline has asked the British Transport Minister, Grant Shapps , to add “immediately” to this list the Canary Islands, Cyprus and the Greek islands, due to the great similarity of their contagion rates, “they are low and similar to those incorporated “.

Jet2 flies again

Beyond the route increases, other airlines, such as Jet2 , have decided to resume their operations due to the decision of the United Kingdom. Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have announced their return to the Balearic Islands starting next Thursday, July 1. In just 24 hours, the company has observed a 3,000% increase in reservations to the archipelago for the month of July, which has led to this decision.

Its CEO, Steve Heapy , has indicated that “there was a desire to travel to the Balearic Islands, but the response from our clients is being astonishing”.

Iberia Express , for its part, points out that it reviews capacity based on demand, so they will analyze what happens in the coming weeks. “We currently have a record capacity with the Balearic market for this summer, 31% higher than the summer of 2019”, they affirm.