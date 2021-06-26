A Wolf In Sheep’s Clothing In The Finances Of The Generalitat

In the film “Dancing with Wolves” a very young Kevin Costner plays an American Army officer who joins the Sioux tribe, to the point of mating with one of their women and joining them in the face of attacks from American whites, which he should have defended.

As in this masterpiece of cinema, deserving of seven Oscars, the Minister of Economy of the Generalitat, Jaume Giró, managed for more than a decade to integrate into Madrid society, which he despises from the depths of his gut, according to It emerges from his intervention in the conferences of the Círculo de Economía.

Until that moment, he had publicly been in favor of seeking the fit of his region in Spain, had regretted the departure of the thousands of companies after the events of 1-0 and had even distanced himself from criticism because investment in infrastructure it was lower than in the rest of Spain.

During the time of Mariano Rajoy, as a senior manager of the Criteria-La Caxia group, he went in and out of Moncloa like Juan through his house, giving lessons to his tenants on how they should promote universal brotherhood with Catalonia.

Everything was a staging to justify a millionaire salary. Last week, when he appeared as minister in pectore, invited by the Economy Circle chaired by Javier Faus, many fell out of the shadow.

Giró has a supremacist character, considers that the Catalans are superior beings to the rest

The same manager who previously preached brotherhood between peoples, is now openly fighting for independence or showing his chest because the stampede of thousands of companies has not succeeded in defeating them . “We have not lost steam,” he said after referring to an industrial and export strength, which is non-existent. Regarding the insufficiency of state investments, he estimated them at 17,000 million annually, 2,200 euros per inhabitant.

Of course, he demanded a doubling of the fiscal deficit from 0.6 to 1.1 percent in order to give continuity to the rude management of the Generalitat and to control the Next Generation funds as if it were a state.

He came to describe the relationship of the Government with the Executive of Pedro Sánchez as a cto of “vassalage” , at the same time that he had words of affection for the “harsh exile” of Puigdemont, to whom he went to pay tribute to Waterloo a few days before enter the Government. It is difficult to find so many lies together or a person who has lived by the farce for so long.

As a director of the La Caixa Foundation, Giró financed the Pompeu Fabra Foundation’s law observatory with 250,000 between 2015 and 2017, the period in which the leader of the ANC, Jordi Sánchez, was in charge while planning the referendum Arrive from 1-O. The same one who already as general secretary of Junts per Catalunya offered him the position of Conseller.

No one can explain why the State did not close Cenyt if Villarejo’s work was incompatible

His case is worse than the revolving doors of politicians , who collect favors rendered to their presumed beneficiaries with positions of top management or on boards of directors.

Giró leaked to the press that he had resigned from the post of vice president of the Generalitat, which finally fell to Jordi Puigneró, because he did not want to exercise the political side, given his technical profile. The Catalan bourgeoisie bought the idea from him. Of course, the liar is caught before the lame, as demonstrated in the act of the Circle, to which he went with the yellow bow on his lapel.

A few months before he had made his friends believe that the president of Barça, Joan Laporta, had betrayed him by not offering him the economic vice-presidency that he promised, when it was the opposite. Laporta threw him out after discovering the entanglements to expand his power in the Barça club before even sitting in a managerial chair.

The true truth is that he accepted the post of minister after seeing the communication consulting business he opened after leaving Criteria sink in the red, where they say he conspired to succeed the president, Isidro Fainé.

He had to beg Puigdemont for a position. Unlike the rest of the speakers, Giró took advantage of the business platform to do politics. He complained about the limited maneuvering of the Generalitat, with 85 percent of the budget committed for this year, among other things because his first decision was to extend it instead of working on a new project.

Behind his arrogance, hides his supremacist spirit. He usually explains without a trace of blush that the Catalans are beings superior to others, especially the rest of Spain. And to confirm his own lies, he cites a string of Catalans who triumphed in different facets of life, from sports to politics or science.

Despite the positions he held, his curriculum is limited to a degree in Journalism and a master’s degree in Business Administration at Esade. The bad tongues assure that their knowledge does not give to elaborate a Budget, nor probably they have precise plans on its execution.

His career is similar to that of his ideologue, the fugitive Puigdemont, a kind of wolf disguised like him in sheep’s clothing, who after graduating in Catalan philology went from filling in news for the independence newspaper El Punt to the fluffy carpets of the Mayor’s Office of Girona and then the Palace of the Generalitat. Are these the leaders who deserve the trust of the Catalans?

Unlike Kevin Costner, who gave his life for his Sioux brothers, Giró is a fake, so his respect in the economic world is zero. His speech barely drew a slight applause from the audience.

I do not know the rest of the leaders of the process. But the insults to Sánchez and the proclamations in favor of consummating independence the same day they were released from prison indicate that the pardon will be in vain. It will not serve to de-stress Catalan society, but quite the opposite, as shown by their verbal aggressiveness and lack of respect.

I do not understand either how the Episcopal Conference congratulates itself on the pardons , despite the lack of repentance, that the Catholic religion requires of its faithful to grant them divine forgiveness.

The president of the employer’s association, Antonio Garamendi , cannot say it aloud and clearly, but he also does not believe that the pardons will serve to return investments, much less confidence in the economy or social peace.

Finally, it causes embarrassment that Sánchez tries to cover the controversial pardons with a reduction in the VAT of electricity for just over one billion, when the Treasury is collecting an additional 2.700 million due to the increase in CO2 rights.

The main beneficiary is the State and the losers are consumers and companies, which, in some cases, will not get any discount.

PS.- The imputation of the president of Iberdrola, Ignacio Galán, shows the inexplicable desire to be a leading role of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office or of judges such as Judge García Castellón. Galán, like the former president of Repsol and the La Caixa Foundation, Antonio Brufau and Isidro Fainé, respectively, are being investigated for an alleged crime of bribery, which means taking advantage of a public official.

The magistrate ignores the report on Commissioner Villarejo, made by the chief inspector of the Police, José Ángel Fuentes Gago, in which the compatibility of the former commissioner with his work in the Cenyt detective agency is certified.

The report verbatim that the activity is compatible as long as it is a family-owned company. Cenyt was owned by his wife and son, he was an employee. Gago stamped his approval on the text of the report on April 20, 2015. If there had been incompatibility, why did the State not act after so many years against Cenyt? Furthermore, society was not hiding. Its headquarters were located in the Torre Picasso, in the heart of Madrid City, together with consultants such as Deloitte or Accenture.