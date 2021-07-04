Why Vaccine Side Effects Are More Common After The Second Dose

Adverse reactions are more noticeable after the second dose. A constant that is accentuated in the case of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine. Myocarditis has also been reported more after the last puncture.

The vaccination campaign is already focused on those under 39 years of age. An age group that usually reports more side effects, a series of mild symptoms that can flare up after the administration of the second dose, especially if it is Pfizer.

The informative portal Voces Expertas, belonging to the Government of Spain, has echoed an article by the Sinc Agency that shows that side effects are usually more frequent after the second dose, especially localized pain at the injection site . A clear example of this trend is in the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine, which presents the following adverse reactions after the second puncture.

1. Pain at the injection site in more than 80%

2. Fatigue or feeling tired in more than 60%

3. Headache in more than 50%

4. Myalgia and chills in more than 30%

5. Fever and inflammation at the injection site in more than 10%

Why there are more side effects

The Voces Expertas portal collects that after administering the second dose, the body has already been in contact with the antigen of the virus contained in the vaccine and, therefore, it may react in a somewhat more accentuated way than the first time.

“The response generated by the body is a kind of memory of the first. For this reason, greater immunity is also achieved,” says César Hernández, head of the department of medicines for human use of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS ).

Myocarditis and pericarditis, more common after the second puncture

This constant of greater secondary effects after the second puncture is also maintained in the cases of myocarditis and pericarditis that have arisen in those vaccinated with Pfizer .

This is a possible side effect of the vaccine that has not yet been confirmed by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), but is already warned by other organizations such as the US agency for the drug, the FDA , and the CDC of the same country.