Klein Vision’s Flying Car Is Ready For Production

Klein Vision’s flying car, ready for production: this is the model that will revolutionize transportation. Klein Vision’s flying car has already completed its first intercity flight. The AirCar has flown 40 hours and has reached a speed of 190 km / h. They intend to market a second prototype with improvements to its engine.

The company Klein Vision wants to revolutionize the world of transport and has ensured that it is ready for the production of a flying car, which works both by road and by air, as it has demonstrated this week in Bratislava, Slovakia, after the AirCar exhibition .

This hybrid between car and plane covered a distance of 80 kilometers between Nitra and Bratislava airports in 35 minutes, a third of the time it takes by road, and then circulated like a conventional vehicle through the center of the Slovak capital.

Designed by Stefan Klein from Slovakia, the AirCar was the first vehicle of its kind to land at Bratislava International Airport after completing the distance at an average of 170 kilometers per hour. At the end of last year he already made a real flight for the first time.

Under the supervision of the Civil Aviation Authority, this prototype has completed 40 hours of flight and has reached a height of about 2,500 meters and a speed of 190 kilometers per hour. According to the company, it is powered by a 1.6-liter BMW engine that generates 140 horsepower.

The hybrid aircraft weighs 1,100 kilograms and can carry an additional 200 kilograms per flight. In addition, based on information from Klein Vision, it is highlighted that the AirCar’s consumption will be only 18 liters per hour of conventional fuel.

Your commercialization, on the way

This first prototype took about two years to develop, with an investment of “less than 2 million euros,” according to the company. The idea of ​​Klein Vision is to market a second prototype with improvements to its engine (300CV) and with a maximum cruising speed of 300 km / h and a range of 1,000 km.

The designer, who hopes to achieve the certificate of the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) with this improved model, has not given clues about when it will go on sale or how much it will cost. “This flight initiates a new era of dual transport vehicles. It opens a new category of transport and returns to the individual the freedom associated with cars,” said Klein, according to a statement from his company.