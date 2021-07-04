5 Skills Of Successful Professionals That Are Acquired In Primary

Without wanting to or wanting to, we often get entangled in the baroque artifice of imposed terminology. And so forwardeamos one mail from our inbox to work the briefing with staff ahead of the workshop and between call and call , we told the partners one update . We go so full to get to the deadlines that sometimes we need a break in the afterwork .

And after the standby we resume the work in progress , finalizingslides for the kick-off , asking for feedback from our team of juniors and seniors for the sprint . Of course, business casual if it’s Friday. In short, all very agile and very empowering , the multivitamin of the moment. Maybe this jargon keeps us safe within the herd, or maybe it’s the way to tone ourselves and feel important.

For example, lately we are all around with reskilling and upskilling , looking for the quintessence of I don’t know what complex futuristic competitions. And we may not realize that sometimes our jargon hides the obvious from us.

And when it comes to skills, the obvious thing is that the successful professionals are not the experts in digital transformation or transformative digitization. Not in other more sophisticated matters. But those who have five basic skills that are acquired in Primary Education.

1. Read

The Primary curriculum is very specific on this point. The student must be able to “understand texts of varying degrees of complexity.” And the problem is not that we do not understand, it is that we do not read. It’s hard to find a professional who will read your messages from cover to cover, that delves into a report instead of reading it diagonally, or that nurturingly nuances a presentation after having worked it properly.

And the matter does not end here. Sometimes we wonder what our leaders read. It is rare to see politicians and managers who quote works that they have actually read, instead of picking on a famous phrase of dubious attribution. It is surprising that our leaders come up with things like this, without more than their wisdom sprouting from their own neurons, something that did not even happen to Gandhi or Martin Luther King.

Today reading has become rare, and in more infrequent still read well. It is difficult to find professionals who leave what has already been read and the shelves of the best-selling works. It is suggestive to ask where we are going to get innovation if we do not read and if those who do read all the same.

2. Write

The Primary curriculum asks students to be able to “generate their own texts”. From which it follows that, in adulthood, this must already be done correctly. However, today we are victims of spray mail , the one that works like watering gardens, firing indiscriminately over and over again, until exhaustion, as in an eternal return.

We write to everyone for whatever reason and cause, we copy half an organization for who knows what and, instead of summarizing, it seems that we find delight in accompanying our messages with untold masses of reports and presentations.that, as we have just mentioned, almost nobody reads.

And in the you to you we forget that we know how to write punishing our fellow human beings with endless voice messages without a clear beginning or an accurate end. Or we abandon ourselves to the autocorrect and leave written “a salido” instead of “a greeting”. What would our teachers think if they saw us embezzling what it took them so many years to achieve.

3. Talk

Here the Primary curriculum is clear: students must know how to “communicate their own ideas with precision”. If we decompose the phrase we will see that in reality this is a rather rare ability to see. First of all, because many meetings are mercilesswithout knowing exactly what you are talking about or what problem you are trying to solve.

And also because the competition is about the student, the professional in this case, presenting their own ideas. Not the ones you have read on social media or the ones that appear on the front page of newspapers. Filter bubbles and echo chambers have fed our poverty of our own ideas to caricature and, in this sense, the lofty speeches of the great leaders of yesteryear are greatly missed, those who vehemently shelled an idea made us get up from the chair.

4. Dialogue

A primary school student must learn to chat with another person “taking into account the factors that inhibit communication to overcome barriers and those that allow for closeness.” That is, you must know how to dialogue well. Point. Eliminating pitfalls and adding. Instead of always trying to be right, which is too often seen.

And of course, paying attention, since not listening is possibly the most important barrier to dialogue.. How many times we feel on the phone that the other person is doing something more than talking to us. Because we hear your fingers on the keyboard, or noises that inform us that you are ordering something, or simply intervene in a factual but absent way.

And how many times have we done the same to someone. Foolishly assuming he wouldn’t notice, when we do. Nobody is capable of doing two things well at the same time. Neither the men nor the women. That’s why we stopped talking abruptly in dangerous overtaking and that’s why we turned off the music to park in a narrow spot: because to do things right you have to pay attention. It is learned in Primary.

5. Create

Perhaps the rest of the competitions might not seem important. And perhaps they are not compared to the fifth, which involves displaying attitudes of “curiosity, interest, creativity and an entrepreneurial spirit.” How much better would it be for us if we all joined the parallel path, which is not obvious, and, searching with the eyes of curiosity, we found new paths to undertake, alone or with our teams .

How much those teams and all organizations would improve if, instead of gaining the competitive advantage that consultants transfer from one company to another, making us all equal, we looked for our own paths. How much the organizations would gain in dynamism and uniqueness, and how much the world would gain in attractiveness and fascination.

We can complicate it as much as we want with our VUCA worlds and other acronyms, pleonasms, corporate metaphors and Anglicisms. But successful professionals owe it to five competencies that are acquired in Primary: reading, writing, speaking, talking and creating.

Although, it is true, those who fall in love, those with whom it is a pleasure to be, who are always missed, are those who also have three other qualities: they are humble , they generate serenity instead of tension and they recognize others by thanking them. his work.

As on so many other occasions, before building Gothic cathedrals around supposed unavoidable questions, what is really essential is to look back at what is essential: at the foundations of human construction and the construction of human relationships.