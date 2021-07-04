The Hibernation Of The Lizards Prevents Opening Of The German Tesla Gigafactory

The hibernation of the lizards prevents the opening of the German Tesla gigafactory. Added to this are the problems with the German bureaucracy.

The opening of the Tesla gigafactory in Berlin, which was set for July 1, is indefinitely delayed. One of the main reasons has been the fervent opposition of environmental groups, concerned about the impact of the plant on the ecosystem of the area, who have managed to get a court to stop construction .

This comes after activists complained that construction was disturbing the habitats of hibernating snakes and lizards . Added to this is the effect of the plant on the local water supply, since part of it is located in a drinking water protection area.

Problems with the European bureaucracy

However, the environmental impact has only been one more stone in the way. Elon Musk has been fighting the German bureaucracy since he started building the factory in early 2020. In December, he was forced to stop construction on parts of the plant after failing to pay a € 100 million deposit on time . Similarly, in June it also had to temporarily delay the work to resubmit applications for permits to account for a battery production facility.

In fact, the German administration has at no time provided Tesla with full construction authorization . The company is erecting the plant at the risk that the green light will never be given. Until now, he has been working with provisional permits.

Elon Musk has been forced to send a letter to the Brandenburg government complaining about the “irritating” approval process that had begun 16 months earlier, as reported by Bloomberg. Musk’s anger responds to his interest in this plant, which has become the cornerstone of his strategy in Europe, where he aims to manufacture half a million cars a year .