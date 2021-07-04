Gun Makers Soar Into The Stock Market Thanks To Biden

Nearly 20,000 people died last year in the United States from firearms, and twice as many were injured. Despite this, the debate on the Second Amendment to the Constitution -which allows citizens to carry firearms- is a constant in the American political panorama and one of the matters that most divides the average voter from Republicans and from Republicans. Democrats. And, paradoxically, it is when the latter govern that arms manufacturers see their profits increase.

In this way, when a Democratic politician reaches a position of responsibility in which he can restrict the purchase of weapons, many citizens rush to replenish or expand their arsenal before hypothetical restrictions take effect. The arrival of Joe Biden to the White House has had precisely that effect, which has boosted corporate results and, in addition, the value of stocks.

In fact, of the five major manufacturers in the country that are listed on the stock market, the one that has appreciated the least so far this year is Sturm Ruger, with more than 30%. Some, such as Ammo (175%) and American Outdoor (100%) have doubled in value in the first half, while a classic like Smith & Wesson registers 77% growth and Vistas Outdoor follows closely with 75%. All of them have marked their maximum of the previous 12 months in recent days, despite what analysts continue to recommend investing in them.

Thus, Vistas sports a solid buy recommendation with a path of 21% in one year to an average price target of $ 50.33 per share, a percentage similar to that granted to Ammo. Sturm Ruger is on the verge of its price target, and Smith & Wesson has already exceeded it ($ 29.9 compared to $ 31.7 at which it is currently trading). Finally, American Outdoor may still rise 13% in the next year and 80% of the analysts who follow the company recommend its purchase.

All five show similar traits in recent months. Biden’s victory raised the price of the titles slightly, which grew little by little over the first four months of the year, but it is in May that the figures soared.

For one thing, Biden nominated David Chipman in April to head the alcohol, tobacco and firearms (ATF) agency. Chipman’s track record shows that he is a critic of the industry and has been an adviser to anti-gun lobby groups. In fact, he worked for 25 years at the ATF pursuing arms trafficking. In his hearing before the Senate, he advocated banning “assault weapons” and, specifically, the AR-15 assault rifle, one of the most popular in the country.

After a tie in the Senate Judiciary Committee, it will be the plenary session of the Upper House who will have to decide if Chipman will hold the position. If the expected 50-seat tie is reached, Kamala Harris, the country’s vice president and leader of the Senate, will tie the tie in favor of Chipman. To avoid this, the National Rifle Association (NRA) has spent $ 250,000 on ads in West Virginia to get voters to pressure their Sen. Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat, to vote against the nomination.

On the other hand, this week the states of Iowa, Tennessee and Wyoming have given the green light that those over 21 years old can carry a gun without the need for a permit, something to which Texas will add in September, which could also encourage sales.

Although this trend is already back. Since Biden sits in the Oval Office, a law has been approved that requires providing criminal records for gun purchases between individuals, and the validity of the certificates has been reduced from ten to three days, to make operations more difficult.

The specialized consultancy Small Arms Analytics points out that almost 23 million firearms were purchased in the country during 2020, 65% more than the previous year. According to analysts, fear of the pandemic, racial riots and elections in November fueled the purchase, which spiked even more after the assault on the Capitol in early January 2021.