The Twelve Therapies That Will Revolutionize The Future Of Medicine

In a difficult-to-translate pun on the film’s title ‘Twelve on the Gallows’, interviews with hundreds of senior positions on Harvard University faculty and a rigorous subsequent selection process result in the ‘Disruptive Dozen’ which is presented every year within the framework of the World Forum for Medical Innovation.

This year, like all, the dozen in question groups together therapies that will be more likely to make a difference in the next 18 months. This year’s list includes therapies to control cholesterol levels in the body, treatments for common hematological (blood) diseases, tools for gene editing, to treat diabetes and even a “new generation of CAR-therapies. T “.

More than a therapy, the first on the list are a group of treatments to lower cholesterol levels . Researchers have targeted key genes in lipid metabolism, including cholesterol, that will become “promising targets” for the design of drugs for the foreseeable future. Rather than blocking a specific disease-related protein, therapies of this type are designed to silence genes, which means that those proteins are simply not made in the body of patients.

Another breakthrough with transformative potential in this section is genetic editing known as CRISPR, a technology that offers not only precision but “a potential permanence”: Patients could undergo the procedure only once and maintain healthy cholesterol levels for the rest of their lives. That’s the idea, at least.

Gene editing will also have an impact on two common hematological diseases: beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease.. In the first, the body produces fewer healthy red blood cells and less hemoglobin than necessary, and in the second, the alteration affects the shape of the red blood cells. In addition to CRISPR gene editing, reactivation of fetal hemoglobin can offer good results in this area.

CRISPR therapy is already in clinical trials, with preliminary results “encouraging”, according to the expert committee that draws up the list. In fact, all the new imprint gene editing techniques that offer hope to tackle diseases of all kinds (cardiovascular, hematological, vision, etc.) constitute in themselves the third category of this disruptive dozen: gene editing of bases. If your development goes ahead successfully,

Fourth are the new “means of transport” for gene editing. The first therapies that have become available use genetically modified viruses to safely and efficiently transport genes in the body. Although they manage to get genetic material into cells, which is their goal, viruses are not “the perfect solution.”

Now the alternatives of the future are beginning to be forged, starting with “extremely sophisticated bubbles” that are produced through nanoparticles.

Other advances are those that focus on the use of bone marrow cells . Until now, obtaining it, necessary for different treatments, has been laborious, with “prolonged protocols associated with pain, nausea and other complications.” The fifth category is that of new approaches to accelerate this process and reduce barriers to the use of these therapies in a broader range of diseases.

The new techniques could be applied not only in bone marrow transplants, but in other treatments that depend on the manipulation of cells with this origin. These are known as ‘ex vivo ‘ gene therapies : cells are obtained, manipulated (improved) in the laboratory, and administered to patients.

Among the therapies there is a “revolutionary” technique for Parkinson’s disease

On the other hand, a single injection treatment for a rare form of inherited blindness is now available in the United States . This family of new therapies, with potential use also in deafness, constitutes the sixth advance on Harvard’s list. The following is a “revolutionary” approach to Parkinson’s disease , which affects approximately ten million people worldwide and for which no treatment is yet available.

Although it is not curative, it will allow to replace damaged cells in the nervous system for a functional improvement. Even broader is the population that could benefit from the following advance: 400 million people with type 2 diabetes.

Currently, the possibility of replacing the damaged cells that cause the disease with others is being investigated (for type 1 diabetes, although the indication could be extended if all goes well). Given that type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease, this new approach proposes using cells that block the patient’s own immune response, which is what causes such damage.

Returning to viruses, the expert panel highlights research to refine adenoviruses , modifying their structure so that they target specific organs when used as carriers of therapies. With greater precision, not only would greater efficacy be achieved, but its use could be extended to a fairly wide spectrum of ailments, they have pointed out.

The sonorous expression ‘ antisense oligonucleotides ‘ (ASO, for its acronym in English) is the penultimate of the election of the committee of sages. Some therapies aim to repair deficiencies in the body, such as silenced genes that we need active, but others are more “strange” and their deterioration gives rise to unexpected and difficult to control phenomena.

That’s where ASOs come into play, because they are engineered with biochemical precision to stop the activity of these rogue genes. Its territory of application: neurodegenerative diseases. In the last four years, the US drug agency, the FDA, has approved six drugs based on this technique. “Many more” are expected, they have warned.

Lastly, there are hopeful new ways to treat glioblastoma , the most common form of brain tumor, often with a poor prognosis – most patients die between a year and a year and a half after diagnosis.

Among the new techniques, the experts consulted have highlighted the design of “tumor killer viruses”, CAR-T technology with the patient’s own defensive cells, modified to fight cancer and even the modification of the tumor cells themselves in the laboratory, which are they are removed from the subject and then reinfused into the body and “return home” – the original tumor – to destroy other cells of its kind.