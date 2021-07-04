The Lord Of The Airlines David Neeleman Or How To Go Beyond Preconceptions

If there is something that David Neeleman cannot stand, it is preconceptions. Phrases such as: “If that were a good idea, people would have already done it”, or, “It’s not that simple” are some of those that this businessman totally banishes when it comes to work. For Neeleman, born in Brazil, anything is possible and you never have to set limits. That’s where much of its success comes from.

Neeleman is possibly one of the great businessmen or entrepreneurs in the airline industry. Founder of five companies – Morris Air, WestJet, JetBlue Airways, Azul Brazilian Airlines and Breeze Airways – Neeleman, 61, is not only one of the rare visionaries in a business in which, until recently, everything was too regulated Rather, it has been able to launch an airline in the midst of a pandemic.

In a family of Dutch and American descent, Neeleman was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil (1959), and lived there until the age of five, at which point he went to Utah, United States, where he trained for three years at the University of Utah , without being able to finish his studies, before dropping out and becoming a missionary of the Church of the Latter-day Saints in Rio de Janeiro.

Its first airline, Morris Air, was acquired by Southwest for $ 130 million.

During his youth he was diagnosed with attention deficit syndrome. Something that never kept him awake. What’s more, he has always thought that, in short, it has brought him more positive than negative things, as he explained to the New York Times . “Those of us who have it tend to be more creative, to take more risks,” he says while admitting that he is unable to sit in a chair and read an entire book.

Neeleman entered the tourism industry in the early eighties, when he became rich selling vacation packages in Utah agencies, but the business collapsed when the charter airline he worked with went bankrupt, and it was in 1984 that he founded, together with June Morris , his first airline called Morris Air , low-cost based in Salt Lake City. In 1993 it was acquired by Southwest for $ 130 million, staying for a few months on the company’s Executive Committee.

In 1994 he succeeded in founding WestJet with three second-hand Boeing 737-200s. This Canadian low-cost airline is today the second largest in Canada, behind Air Canada, and operates scheduled and charter flights with more than 100 destinations in North America, Central America, Europe and the Caribbean.

Reality slap

Neeleman will never forget February 14, 2007. After Morris Air and WestJet, he created JetBlue Airways in 1998. Everything was going well until Valentine’s Day uncovered management limits when thousands of passengers were left unattended at Kennedy Airport after their flights were canceled. Not only that day, as in the rest of the airlines, but also the following ones due to a violent storm.

One of the premises of JetBlue, considered at that time by the public as the best in service, comfort and low price and being the eighth in the United States in traffic, was that it did not cancel flights because it assumed that passengers preferred to be late rather than not arrive. There began a spiral of problems that ended with Neeleman hiring 1,300 more workers for emergencies, doubling the department of management of flight schedules, crews and reservations.

“It will be expensive, but the most important thing is that people return their trust to us”

The whole affair caused Neeleman to lose 10 million dollars in returns and another 16 million more in vouchers, in addition to operating costs of 4 million. It was 30 million for an airline that in the fourth quarter earned 17, as he confessed during one of his many conferences. To make matters worse, the stock market made him lose about 5%. “It will be expensive, but the most important thing is that people give us their trust back. Without a doubt, failure is the best of teachers,” he said at the time.

The business model of this company could be said that it was, and is, hybrid, since it mixes technology, to offer a better service, with low cost. That is, value for money. For example, it equips its airline with individual screens with satellite TV for all passengers, Wi-Fi and on-board service, as well as space between seats.

New adventure in Brazil

After being dismissed from the Board of Directors of his company, Neeleman left the presidency in 2007 to found in 2008 his fourth airline: Azul Brazilian Airlines . This time he wanted to try his luck in his native Brazil with another low-cost company that was rapidly gaining market. It started with an Embraer 190 fleet and today has a fleet of 42 Airbus A320neo and 12 A330, and is renewing its Embraer fleet with the new 195 E-2s.

In 2018 he started his fifth adventure in the sector. He wanted to call it Moxy Airlines, but ran into trouble with the Marriott’s Moxy hotel branding, so he changed the name to Breeze . Its intention was to start operating in 2020, but the pandemic prevented it. This time, his model consists of making trips between cities that the big lines do not consider suitable for non-stop flights.

A year later, his airline is already a reality. On May 23, 2021, Breeze took off with flights in 16 cities, including Charleston, Tampa, Florida and Hartford. In October, Breeze will expand again when the first of its more than 60 Airbus A220s arrives, with prices initially ranging from $ 39 to $ 89 each way. Breeze is his fifth ‘baby’, and who knows if more will come for a guy who is able to make the most of the combination of good customer service with low prices.