Miami Still Searching For 150 Missing In Surfside Landslide

Rescuers continue to search for survivors in the rubble of the apartment building that collapsed on June 24 in Miami , in the town of Surfside. Police have released the identities of three other people who have been found in the rubble. Also, the Miami-Dade fire department have assured that “task forces from all over Florida continue their search and rescue efforts.”

So far, those working in rescue efforts have identified 11 fatalities and confirmed that another 136 residents are safe . However, there are still 150 people unaccounted for . The prospects of finding people with lives have dropped significantly over the days. If the death of the missing is confirmed, this event would become one of the deadliest in recent United States history.

Authorities have promised more personnel to try to rescue those still under the rubble as soon as possible. In addition to that, groups of Israeli and Mexican experts have already arrived in the city and are working on the ground to speed up the process.

“We are extremely grateful to the rescuers from the Israel Defense Forces and the rescuers from Mexico for all the help they are giving us in Surfside,” Florida Senator Marco Rubio said on Twitter.

The poor condition of the building

As the days go by, new details about the possible causes of the collapse of the tower come to light. The last thing the local media The Miami Herald has been able to know about is that, just a couple of days before the building fell, a contractor was visiting the facilities to prepare an offer to reform the pool and was struck by the lack of maintenance of the place . The contractor saw the completely flooded garage, cracked concrete, and corroded rebar under the pool.

The collapse has raised awareness of the condition of the oldest buildings in the area. That is why, on Monday night, the mayor of Miami-Dade, Daniella Levine Cava decided to send a series of expert structural engineers to study all the buildings that are in the process of recertification after they have turned 40, “to quickly identify and address any issues .”

The building suffered a “deterioration” that was “accelerating”, the president of its assembly of co-owners warned in April in a letter that several US media released this Tuesday.

It was necessary to invest about $ 15 million in works to bring the building that collapsed in a cloud of dust Thursday in the city of Surfside, according to the regulations, according to an estimate by the condominium. According to a letter dated April 9, addressed to the assembly of co-owners by its president, the situation was getting worse.

Since 2018 “the deterioration of the concrete has accelerated, the condition of the roof has worsened considerably,” warned Jean Wodnicki, president of the association of co-owners, in the letter. That year, a report on the state of the luxurious construction had already indicated “significant structural damage” as well as “cracks” in the basement of the building, according to documents released by the Surfside government.

“The waterproofing under the edges of the pool and the driveway for vehicles has already exceeded its useful life and therefore must be removed and completely replaced,” wrote expert Frank Morabito in this document, asking repairs “within a reasonable time”, without mentioning risk of collapse.