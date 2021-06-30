Pandemic Sinks Asylum Applications In The EU To 2013 Levels

The number of people who applied for international protection in the European Union last year fell to its lowest level since 2013 mainly due to travel restrictions imposed by member states as a result of the covid-19 pandemic , which affected “significantly” to the possibilities of asylum seekers to reach European territory.

It was also affected by the paralysis of many public services following the declaration of a state of emergency in many countries. According to the annual report, published by the European Asylum Agency (EAS), the 27 received last year a total of 485,000 petitions, far from the 716,000 registered in 2019 and the 1.4 million received in 2015 during the peak of the migration crisis.

“In 2020 we have seen the lowest number of applications received since 2013, with a reduction of 32% compared to 2019. This does not mean that the numbers will remain low in the future.

We know that globally there are still a record number of people in need of international protection but they simply have not managed to reach the EU, ”explained EASO Executive Director Nina Gregori on the consequences of border closures and the reintroduction of controls in 16 Schengen area countries.

Almost two-thirds of the applications – 64% made by men and 36% by women – were submitted in just three countries: Germany registered a total of 122,000 applications, France 93,000 and Spain 89,000. All three, however, registered falls of between 25 and 38% compared to the previous year, in line with the rest of the EU.

Behind, with a more pronounced fall, were Greece (41,000), which received half of the applications than a year earlier, and Italy (27,000). In contrast, there were five countries, located on the migration route of the Western Balkans, where applications grew: Romania, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Croatia and Austria.

The report also points out that of the 485,000 requests for protection received last year, a total of 14,200 (3% of the total) corresponded to unaccompanied minors , 41% of them from Afghanistan, 90% boys, two-thirds of them. 16 and 17 years old and only 1 in 10 under the age of 14. More than half of all of them submitted their asylum application in Germany, Greece, Austria and Belgium.

Syria, Afghanistan and Venezuela

In terms of origin, it remains the same as in 2019. The bulk of the requests corresponded to people from Asia (44%), followed by Africa (23%) and Latin America (21%). By country, Syria (70,000) tops the list, followed by Afghanistan (50,000), Venezuela (31,000), Colombia (30,000) and Iraq (20,000). Furthermore, and despite the pandemic, the fate of people seeking asylum in the EU has not changed either.

More than half of Syrians and Iraqis applied for asylum in Germany, while the vast majority of Venezuelan and Colombian applications for protection did so in Spain, the third country that registered the most applications, 18.3% of the entire EU. , and that proportionally more denied in the first instance: a total of 73,740.

In any case, and despite the closure of officescaused by the pandemic and the temporary suspension of the registration of applications, for the first time since 2017 more decisions were adopted in the first instance (534,500) than the requests received.

This allowed Member States to reduce the volume of pending decisions by 18%. Nationals of Eritrea, Syria and Venezuela continued to receive the approval more frequently. The recognition of Afghans also increased – from 48% in 2017 to 60% in 2020), Nicaraguans (from 6 to 25%) and Belarusians (from 12 to 30%), but overall, 58% of applications ended in negative answer.

Among the countries with the lowest recognition rate are the Czech Republic, Croatia, Poland, Latvia and France, but they were Spain (276%), Romania (156%), Greece (81%), Slovenia (65).