HP presents its lightest laptop, with a magnesium and aluminum chassis and the newest from AMD. The new Pavilion Aero will weigh less than a kilogram. Will use the new AMD processors.

The new HP Pavilion Aero 13 is the lightest laptop ever released by the company, and one that is fighting for the crown in the entire market. The key is not only in its 13.3-inch format, but also in the use of new materials in the chassis.

Although HP claims it is the lightest consumer notebook in the world, it is not lacking in competitors; however, it is quite possible that it is, weighing less than a kilogram. At elEconomista.es we have been able to test the Asus ExpertBook with a weight of only 870 grams, but it was designed for professionals.

HP’s secret is the same as that of Asus: a magnesium and aluminum alloy chassis , which greatly reduces the weight of the whole; To this must be added the small size it occupies, which makes it one of the best laptops to carry from one place to another. However, HP has not specified the weight of the Pavilion Aero 13, stating only that it will weigh less than one kilogram.

At least, we can say that the hardware of this laptop stands out even among the lightest. The 13.3-inch screen has a 2.5K resolution , for an image that will be very sharp at that size. In addition, the aspect ratio is 16:10, so it is a bit higher than usual to improve the experience in reading documents and web pages. The edges of the screen are thin on all four sides, to achieve a 90% aspect ratio when viewed from the front.

HP Pavilion Aero 13

Its interior does not disappoint either, making the leap to the new AMD Ryzen ; specifically, it is possible to mount up to a Ryzen 7 5800U, which should give all the power we need for teleworking and leisure; We could even play undemanding titles with its integrated Radeon graphics.

The processor will also help to get a battery that HP promises to last 10.5 hours, all with connectivity like the new Wi-Fi 6. A curious detail is that HP boasts of using recycled materials for the manufacture of this laptop.

The HP Pavilion Aero 13 will be available this July, with a price starting at $ 749 (to be confirmed in Spain). It will come with Windows 10, but HP has already confirmed that it can be updated to Windows 11, skipping the mess with the compatibility of Microsoft’s new system .