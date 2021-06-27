All the victims of the multiple stabbing in Germany are women. The suspect, who has been arrested, is a young man of Somali origin with psychological problems. Police investigate whether the crime was Islamist-motivated.

All the victims of the multiple stabbing committed last Friday in the German city of Würzburg are women. The alleged perpetrator, who killed three and seriously injured six others before being arrested, is a 24-year-old Somali immigrant with psychological problems.

Police believe the suspect acted alone , but are investigating whether there was an Islamist motivation behind the attack, Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann explained on Saturday .

According to one of the witnesses, the alleged perpetrator shouted “Allahu Akbar!” (God is great!), A phrase often used by Islamic terrorists before committing an attack. “The data indicating his Islamic radicalism and the data indicating his psychological problems are not mutually exclusive. We have to keep investigating, ”Herrmann said.

According to Police Chief Gerhard Kallert, the suspect entered the kitchen department of a department store and asked where the knives were. He then picked up one and stabbed a saleswoman and two other women in the store. After leaving the store, he seriously injured five other women, until pedestrians cornered him in a corner and police shot him in the thigh, Kallert said.

Leaflets with hateful messages

Officers found later at the hostel for the homeless where he slept, leaflets with messages of hate, but still is not clear that the suspect would only act against women.

The detainee had been living in Würzburg since 2015, the year in which Germany opened its borders to more than a million migrants and refugees fleeing war and poverty. Throughout 2021, he had been admitted a couple of times to a mental hospital, one of them after a knife fight with two other people at the shelter, which resulted in no injuries.

Five years ago, also in Würzburg, a historic city of 130,000 inhabitants, a Pakistani teenager who had applied for asylum also carried out a multiple stabbing, leaving five people injured, two of them seriously.