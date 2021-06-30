The Peseta Resisted The Pulse Of The Lira And The Marco

The peseta has given its last death throes, with long lines of citizens lining up patiently to pay a final tribute as always when a person with popular admiration says goodbye. Thus, in recent days hundreds of people have gathered at the Bank of Spain to bid farewell to the official exchange of what was the Spanish monetary unit for more than 130 years, from October 1868 to December 31, 1998.

The peseta, imposed with the lifting of the Gloriosa with the provisional Government, chaired by Serrano, who replaced the reign of Isabel II, and which came with two other economic measures imposed by the revolutionaries: the abolition of the consumption tax and the liberalization of the internal merchandise traffic.

The pesetas has reflected, both in its coins and bills, the vicissitudes of the last colonies, the vicissitudes of the arrival and departure of Amadeo de Savoy, the deranged decade of the thirties, marked by the Civil War, the postwar period, the years of developmentalism and the crisis of the seventies, the political transition with the reign of Juan Carlos I and the entry into the European Union.

Lagging behind Europe

Its entry into force was not a revolutionary impulse, but rather the adaptation of the monetary system to the decimal metric system, which was already beginning to become general in Europe, but which, however, did not know, as has happened on so many occasions with Spain, to integrate into its environment , when the Latin Monetary Union was constituted, made up of France, Italy, Belgium and Switzerland, which unified the gold and silver units to facilitate exchange and promote trade.

The name of the currency was taken as the one used in Barcelona under the reign of Elizabeth II and in previous times of Napoleon Bonaparte. Its name derives from the word peçeta -piececita-. The monetary unit was issued together with the silver hard – five pesetas -, the two pesetas coin – the pesetón – and its more valuable sisters, in gold, five, ten, twenty, fifty and one hundred pesetas.

The independence of the currency had its benefits in the times of the First and Second World Wars. The monstrous inflation of the countries in conflict made the behavior of the peseta much more regular than that of the currencies of the contenders, such as the franc and the mark.

Spain, an inflationary country

Now we are used to inflation in the euro area rising, at most, by around 1%. But it cannot be forgotten that, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INE), prices rose 87.9% during the last 15 years with pesetas, from the end of 1986 to 2001.

However, if one examines the maintenance of the value of an 1868 peseta at the time it ended its existence, in 1998 (measured in terms of the

GDP deflator), it may seem that it was not a very profitable currency. However, the problem is concentrated in the years after the Civil War.

Indeed, one peseta from 1868 was equivalent to 1.5 in 1935, but its purchasing power was equal to that of 455.75 pesetas from 1998, when it ended its official status. In addition, in 130 years the peseta maintained its value ten times better than the lira and four times better than the French franc, according to studies carried out by economists on the matter. In 1868 one peseta bought one franc and one lira, while in 1998, according to the euro conversion rates, one peseta bought 11.6372 lire and 3.9424 francs (of 1868, since in 1958 multiplied its face value by one hundred when creating the new franc), according to a study published by Funcas.

The Civil War marked a before and after. The disappearance of the coins, copper or nickel, represented an effective capital in high demand. Therefore, it was necessary for the republican government to resort to paper. In the heat of the conflict, the State had to accumulate silver and other metals to pay weapons and salaries to the soldiers.

The need for cash led many municipalities, regional organizations, unions, workers’ collectives, cooperatives and even companies to print their own pesetas. They had their own banknotes, for example, the Ministry of Finance or the Councils of Asturias and León, Alcañiz, El Escorial, Herencia, Pozoblanco or Alcaudete.