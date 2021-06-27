Wall Street Equals Europe In Profitability In The Year If Dollar Is Added

The depreciation of about 2.5% of the euro against the dollar so far this year ties the profitability of the S&P 500 and the EuroStoxx 50 in 2021 for the eurozone investor. The main Wall Street index accumulates a rise of 13.5% since January 1 and the Old Continent reference 16% in the same period. Profits that are practically equal to the currency effect.

“Since the end of May, the dollar has recovered strongly, and most of the appreciation occurred after the Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy meeting on June 16 [the euro fell 2% in just days, to lose $ 1.19 for the first time since March], “observes the BofA team of analysts.

Since the institution included two increases in interest rates in 2023 among its objectives and definitely introduced the debate on the withdrawal of stimuli and the reduction of debt purchases (tapering), the currency market has been shocked and has it is clear that the cycle of the euro within the global economic recovery is more behind than that of the dollar.

“Previous shocks with the Fed tightening its policy, in 2013 and 2015, suggest that the dollar overall could rise 2.5% more in the next six weeks,” calculates the Bloomberg analysis service. The euro is currently slightly less than that distance from its minimum for the year with respect to the greenback, the 1.17 dollars that it crossed on March 30.

“The strength of the dollar reflects a sharp rise in interest rate differentials [between US and European debt], further amplified by a rebound in global risk aversion ,” BofA experts add.

The investment bank places its target for the cross at the end of the year at $ 1.15. “Up to seven officials [of the Fed’s monetary policy committee] now anticipate increases in interest rates as early as 2022,” emphasizes the BofA team of analysts, as the main argument to trust a greater appreciation of the greenback in the coming months .

“Advances in vaccination have reduced the spread of Covid-19 in the United States. Amid this progress and strong political support, economic activity and employment indicators have strengthened. The sectors most affected by the pandemic remain weak. , but they have shown an improvement “, highlighted the latest statement from the monetary institution.

“This global recovery will be an exception to the historical pattern of selling dollars, as we expect capital flows, particularly direct investment, in the United States thanks to wide growth and interest rate differentials,” concludes BofA.

“The echoes of the Fed continue to dominate the central dynamics of the dollar, although the comments of Powell [president of the institution] in Congress on Monday added nuances to the aggressive turn of expectations on interest rates that resulted,” share the experts from Monex Europe.