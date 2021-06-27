Europe Stock Markets Look For A Positive Weekly Close

Europe’s stock markets look for a positive weekly close, but they still have ‘homework’ to do. European stocks are failing to follow in the wake of Wall Street. The minimum required is that the Ibex recovers the 9,200 points. What to do today if you invest with Ecotrader.

The main stock exchanges in Europe and North America want to end the week on a positive note . The agreement reached in the US between Republicans and Democrats to carry out the infrastructure plan proposed by the president, Joe Biden , is serving as a catalyst for stock markets that want to close the session above the levels they maintained when the week began.

Something that the selective Chinese and Japanese are already achieving in Asia, which have managed to recover from the steep falls seen in Monday’s session

Despite this, for the European selectives to show signs of strength that are credible, more must be demanded of them. “We continue to think that at least the Ibex 35 should recover 9,200 points, ” says Joan Cabrero, technical analyst and advisor to Ecotrader . “In addition”, continues the expert, “additionally and to definitively remove the downside risks it should beat 9,305 points “.

“As long as this does not happen, we continue to favor that the highs set by the Ibex 35 at 9,305 points have been a temporary ceiling in the increases in recent weeks and the point of origin of a fall that could be similar to the one we saw in January or last March , which caused falls of 9 and 5% respectively since their last maximum, which would mean witnessing falls towards 8,500 or 8,800 points, “the analyst details.

Biden reaches a bipartisan agreement on his infrastructure plan, which is reduced to a trillion

In the case of the EuroStoxx 50 the situation is similar. “That the European stock markets are not managing to follow in the wake of Wall Street , as if they did not trust these new highs, is something that is disturbing and that invites us to continue maintaining our analytical idea that suggests that the highs that marked last week the European stock markets, such as the 4,165 points of the Eurostoxx 50, have been a temporary ceiling in the increases and the point of origin of a consolidation or correction that could still be broader or deeper before resuming the rises in a sustainable way “, he says. Goatherd.

Euro and gold rallies

The euro / dollar registered its first week on the rise of the last four. In fact, the pair did not rebound so much against the greenback since the first week of May , when it traded near 1.21 integers. Despite this, the rebound seems quite unreliable.

The transfer of the 1.19 integers was a clear sign of weakness that “invites us not to trust the short-term rebound since it opens the door to falls towards 1.1760 , which is the upward guideline of a possible triangle, whose transfer would raise falls towards 1.16 , base of a possible flag “, explains Cabrero

The ounce of gold, meanwhile, is trading positive at the weekly close. This is the first time it has achieved it so far this month, since the previous three weeks closed the weekly baggage in negative. Despite this slight rebound, so far this month, gold has lost more than 6%, thus registering its worst month since November 2016.