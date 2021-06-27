Vitiligo Is Not Just Something Aesthetic It Affects Patients Psychologically In A Serious Way

This Friday is celebrated the world day of vitiligo, an autoimmune skin disease that affects about 2% of the population in Spain. It is a problem about which, although society is increasingly aware, there is still much ignorance.

“There are many people who do not know what it is and who believe that it can be contagious,” explains Luis Ponce de León, president of ASPAVIT (Association of Vitiligo Patients) 20 minutes later .

In reality, most people have seen cases of vitiligo . Beyond those that one can meet in their daily life, there are several quite famous, such as the model Winnie Harlow, the television presenter Juan y Medio or the singer Michael Jackson.

“There was talk that he was losing pigmentation and that he did not want to be black,” says Ponce about the latter. “But what he had was vitiligo.”

“A dermatologist told me to go home”

Vitiligo is a chronic autoimmune disease of the skin, which causes the appearance of depigmented areas on the skin due to the loss of melanocytes (the cells that generate melanin and therefore skin pigmentation). It is known to have an important genetic component , and it is not contagious at all. It also does not have other symptoms nor does it cause physical discomfort to those who suffer from it.

However, ignorance can make it very shocking for the person who begins to develop it. “In my case it sprouted at an advanced age. I was already 48 years old,” says Ponce, currently 70 years old. “At first I didn’t give it any importance. But I was already worried when it started to come out at the corners of my mouth and on my left cheek.”

“I went to a dermatologist and it was a real disaster,” he continues. “He told me: ‘look, this is vitiligo, it has no cure, it has no treatment, you go home and when you feel bad you take an antidepressant.’

This bad experience, which ensures that “in 2021 it continues to happen”, was what led Ponce to create ASPAVIT. “What we are trying to do is socialize our pathology. Make it known.”

Ponce even explains that, even with a family history in many cases, these people may not know it. “It can manifest as premature gray hair, or streaks of gray hair . That is vitiligo on the scalp. It is interesting to know because many are unaware that a streak of gray hair can be vitiligo.”

“All patients are affected psychologically”

It is common that, because it does not pose serious risks to the body and does not entail physical discomfort, vitiligo is characterized as a pathology with purely aesthetic consequences ; however, Ponce highlights his psychological and psychosocial facet: “I am tired of repeating that vitiligo is more than an aesthetic issue, because it affects psychologically”.

“All the patients who have contacted the association, 100% are affected psychologically,” he insists.

This, in turn, worsens the appearance of symptoms. “The mood of the patient and avoiding the stress they have is essential. It directly affects the outbreak and the appearance of vitiligo. With which, we fall into the whiting that bites its tail: the more vitiligo you have, the more you worry, The more you look at yourself, the more you stress, the more you get depressed, and the more you get depressed, the more vitiligo you have. ”

“Some patients have been fired for ‘bad image'”

Also, there is the social aspect. For example, he points out, “vitiligo was classified as an exclusive pathology to enter the academy of the Civil Guard , the National Police and the army. It was an achievement of the association to make vitiligo disappear from the list as an exclusive pathology” .

“We also have a law firm that has had to defend colleagues because, when vitiligo appeared, and these are verbatim words, they ‘gave a bad image’ to the company or the office, and they tried to fire them.”

On the other hand, he relates, “I have been called by patients who, when it came out, even their own children did not want to kiss or hug them because they thought this was going to spread.”

“The extreme case was a girl who called me crying three summers ago. She was in a town in Almería, and she told me that she went to a swimming pool and, when she got in, everyone went out.”

“We want to make it known so that others know that this is vitiligo, that it is not contagious at all.”

“Adolescence is cruel”

“In adolescence, boys and girls have a very bad time. Adolescence is cruel. When vitiligo is visible, (adolescents) come to make fun of them, even bullying, to insult them,” Ponce also defends. “To this, we must face and explain that vitiligo is a non-contagious pathology.

“They have called me mothers and fathers of boys who in school they call dairy cows, zebras, Dalmatians …”.

“It is necessary to explain to the boys what vitiligo is. I have given talks in schools and institutes and when they have known the pathology, the insults have disappeared,” he says.

“I also recommend parents not to burden the child. When the pediatrician tells them ‘that little spot or gray hair that the child has is vitiligo’, do not burden him. And do not burden him with medications. Take him to the dermatologist, who prescribes vitiligo , give him a treatment, and follow it strictly, but without overwhelming him. Because if we stress him, his vitiligo will break out and advance faster. ”

“There is hope and there are treatments”

However, things are changing little by little. “More is becoming known,” says Ponce. “There are still cases like the ones I’ve told you about. Fortunately, much less than 16 years ago.”

“16 years ago, in Spain there were only three dermatologists in Spain who knew about vitiligo. Now we have achieved that a high percentage of dermatologists already know how to treat vitiligo”.

Also, as medicine advances, more and more treatments are available.

“It depends on where the vitiligo is located, but for example the face and neck are practically repigmentable, 99.9% . Also the body, arms and legs repigment well, although it treats a little more.”

For example, Ponce talks about an active principle, tofacitinib , used to treat rheumatoid arthritis but which has shown very promising results for vitiligo.

Also, he explains that phototherapy has been giving very good results, although he remembers that it should always be carried out according to the protocols established by a dermatologist. “Always behind all this has to be a dermatologist.”

In any case, the message Ponce wants to convey is that, contrary to what his dermatologist told him, “there is a halo of hope.”

“I’m like that and that’s it”

Despite everything, not all vitiligo patients decide to get treated. Laura S., a 35-year-old person with vitiligo, says that after trying, she decided to stop trying to reverse the progression of the disease and instead accepts their marks and shows them as they are : “there came a time when you decided to stop to medicate yourself and take it on. The creams and drugs are very expensive and I was tired of not seeing results. ”

“It is something visual, like who is tall, short, the one who has a lot or little chest. It doesn’t itch or stick or anything like that,” he explains. “They are white spots, as one can have moles or other tattoos in a chosen way.”

In Laura’s case, vitiligo started to show up when she was very young. “I was 14 years old and I was on the beach with my parents. My mother noticed that I had white spots on my back and took me to the dermatologist,” he details: “She told me it was vitiligo, and that in many cases it associated with thyroid problems, so he sent me some tests and it came out that, indeed, I had autoimmune hypothyroidism. ”

“Over time, as I grew older, more spots began to appear on my body. This coincided above all with stress issues , as when I did the selectivity,” he continues.

“Adolescence was the worst time . It is when you have the worst time , because you look different from the rest,” he confesses. “I used to make up the spots, with super expensive creams, but invested a lot of money. I no longer do anything, but now I don’t think like when I was 16 years old,” he concludes.

This does not prevent me from occasionally receiving comments from people, although Laura prefers to take it with philosophy: “It has happened to me many times that they ask me: ‘What happened to you there? Have you been burned? Is it a fungus?’ and I explain to them that I have the disease that Michael Jackson had, “he says. “People understand it and often ask for your forgiveness”

Even so, Laura insists on the need to give visibility to vitiligo, as well as for more resources to be allocated to research. But above all, to those who suffer from it, “let them keep that it is something visual, that neither itches nor sticks, like someone who has moles or a craving”.