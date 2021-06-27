A Mathematical Model Predicts That Spain Will Get Rid Of Coronavirus In 2021

Surely this is the question that humanity asks the most since Covid-19 was unleashed . Answering it is relevant.

Unfortunately this is an extremely complex issue. However, it is worth facing the challenge of solving it using a scientific methodology.

There are numerous conventional epidemiological models such as the SIR or SIRD or equations such as Gompertz’s that allow making very precise predictions about the evolution of an infectious disease. They work very well in confined spaces and in relatively short times.

That’s what they were designed for. For example, in its early days the SIR model was applied to the transmission of influenza within a reputed British boarding school . His predictions were amazingly accurate.

The success of these models depends on estimating with the maximum accuracy a series of parameters (such as the reproduction factor R, the basic reproductive number R0, the mortality rate m…) that characterize the evolution over time of an infectious disease. Once these values ​​are known, we will know perfectly how an infectious disease is going to evolve in the coming days.

Unfortunately, these classic epidemiological models do not work well for making long-term predictions for such a complex and diverse problem as the coronavirus pandemic . The values ​​of the parameters that characterize the infection by Covid-19 (R, R0) cannot be accurately estimated, especially if some countries compile a registry of infected and dead data that approximates reality quite well while others do not. Even the real data disparity is huge. For example, the death rate from Covid-19 in Germany is much lower than in Peru or Nicaragua.

Faced with such an extreme diversity of epidemiological parameters, conventional models are not reliable.

As an alternative, predictions about the pandemic are being made using Big data and artificial intelligence procedures.

Searle’s paradox

They could certainly draw reliable conclusions and be the future. But they could also fall into “Searle’s paradox,” as this year’s Nobel laureate in physics Roger Penrose often warns .

It is worth knowing:

Suppose they confine Mr. Searle, incommunicado, in a small room isolated from the outside except for a narrow crack through which only papers can enter and exit.

Outside that room there is a Chinese man who has been told that inside the room there is a supercomputer capable of answering any question he asks. The Chinese, distrust. He writes a question on a piece of paper (of course using a Chinese sinogram) and introduces it through the slit. The Chinese knows the correct answer to the question. You’re just finding out if it’s true that the supercomputer inside is able to answer it correctly.

Inside the room, Mr. Serle , who doesn’t know Chinese, sees the paper with the sinogram coming through the crack and understands absolutely nothing of what it means. But Searle has an instruction book written in his own language that tells him to pick up the paper and carefully look at the sinogram on it. Then you must look for it in the catalog at the end of the book. When you find it, you must copy on another piece of paper a new sinogram that appears right next to the one you found. When you have finished copying it, you must place it in the slot that communicates with the outside.

Outside the room, the Chinese man checks that whenever he introduces a piece of paper with a question in the slot, after a while another piece of paper comes out with the correct answer well written in sinograms. After several successful tests, the Chinese finally ends up believing that inside the room there is a supercomputer capable of perfectly answering his questions.

But the reality is that the only intelligence in the room is Mr. Searle, who understands absolutely nothing of what is happening because he does not know Chinese. You just do what the instruction book tells you without having a clue of its meaning.

Finally the Chinese makes up his mind. He copies on a piece of paper the sinogram with the essential question, the answer to which he does not know, but which interests him so much that he has spent his whole life trying to solve it. Hopeful he inserts his question into the slit.

Searle picks it up and prepares to follow directions. But you have a huge problem. The sinogram on the paper does not appear in your instruction book catalog. To do? After thinking about it for a while, Searle decides to paint a synogram on a piece of paper that he finds pretty. He does this and places the paper in the slit.

The Chinese contemplates it. He is amazed. At last he knows the answer to the great question that he has tried with infinite effort all his life. He leaves happy that the supercomputer has given the correct answer to the great question that interested him so much.

Of course, Mr. Searle never had the foggiest idea that he had solved, without foundation, the great Chinese question.

As Roger Penrose warns, we must be careful. Artificial intelligence could fool us like a Chinese.

Mathematical models

Fortunately, science has alternatives to conventional epidemiological models and artificial intelligence.

These are elegant Copernican-type mathematical models that have often been used by physicists to tackle intricate problems. For example, how long will it take for humans to become extinct or how many more humans will be born before we reach our end as a species.

Of course, these problems about the duration of our species do not allow us to know, to this day, if the Copernican models work correctly. But they have also been applied to much more mundane problems that do allow us to validate the ability of these models to be successful.

For example, in 1969 astrophysicist Richard Gott developed a Copernican model, which he called the ‘Delta-t Argument’, to predict when the Berlin Wall would fall . He estimated that the wall would still last about 20 more years, 24 at the most. He was absolutely right, as the Berlin Wall fell in 1989.

On May 17, 1993 Richard Gott verified that there were 44 shows on the Broadway billboard and predicted how long each of them would last on the bill. Time showed that his prediction had been accurate for 42 of them.

Gott developed his predictive model of the ‘Delta-t Argument’ following the “Copernican principle” and the “principle of mediocrity”.

This is very simple, but extremely powerful probability theory reasoning . Since we are only mediocre observers of any event and we do not occupy any privileged position in time, it is most likely that whatever randomly selected thing we observe at a given moment is neither at the beginning nor at the end of its life. Rather, it will be somewhere on one side or the other in the middle of your life.

This intuitive idea can be formalized mathematically in the form of an inequality that allows estimating how much longer an event will last. For example, the current coronavirus pandemic. (For those of mathematical interest, we describe Gott’s inequality in an addendum at the end of the article.)

Predictions based on Copernican methodologies such as the ‘Delta-t Argument’, the Doomsday Principle, Carter’s Catastrophe or Lindy’s Law, are ideal for predicting very complex phenomena characterized by their great uncertainty, in which the temporal dynamics it is one of the most reliable data that can be obtained. Covid-19 is a good example.

That is why the predictions about the duration of Covid-19 based on the Delta-t argument are very interesting. Thus, on August 6, 2020, an article was published using the Delta-t argument and other Copernican models estimating that the coronavirus pandemic could be controlled worldwide by the end of 2022 , and in the worst case during 2024.

This alone is progress. But there are 194 countries in the world and undoubtedly some will be able to control the pandemic before others . It is more interesting to predict when the different countries will be able to control the pandemic.

But of course, this complicates the predictive model.

The Delta-t argument, other Copernican procedures, and the principle of mediocrity alone are not enough to make predictions about the duration of the pandemic in different countries.

But it is possible to complete the Delta-t argument with other probability procedures to obtain an adequate predictive model that is applicable to ‘know’ the duration of the pandemic in the 194 countries of the world.

Two different scenarios

For this we have to contemplate two different scenarios well characterized in a part of mathematics called game theory .

– In the first case, the countries do not cooperate with each other . Each one manages himself as best he can in the fight against the pandemic.

– In the second scenario, the different countries collaborate to a greater or lesser degree . This is a much more realistic scenario. An example: if a country develops a vaccine, it is highly likely that it will not limit itself to using it exclusively in its own territory, but will try to sell it to others.

Let’s start by considering the first case (countries do not cooperate with each other).

The Delta-t argument allows us to calculate a time interval in which Covid-19 will begin to be controlled . This time interval would be between May 2021 and December 2023 .

In reality, some countries would get the Covid-19 pandemic under control by next summer. Others would take longer and would achieve it by the end of 2021. There would be countries that would do it during 2022. Those that were worse off would end up achieving it during 2023. Very few would take longer.

Statistical theory, specifically the central limit theorem, tells us that in the event that the different countries do not collaborate with each other (they are therefore independent variables), the distribution of the dates on which the Covid-19 pandemic would be controlled will be they approximate well to a normal probability distribution (those with mathematical interest, can consult the addendum at the end of the article).

In practice, the combination of Gott’s Delta-t argument with the central limit theorem predicts that between 4 and 5 countries will get rid of Covid-19 before September 30, 2021. Another 26 countries will get it between October 2021 and the end of February 2022. Most countries (around 132) will get rid of the coronavirus between March and December 2022. The rest will get it during 2023. At most one or two countries would take longer.

Let us remember that this will be fulfilled only in the event that the different countries do not cooperate with each other.

Let us now consider the more realistic case that different countries cooperate to a greater or lesser degree with each other.

Depending on its scientific and health development we can find different types of countries.

– At one extreme would be those who are able to get ahead quickly on their own (they can manufacture and develop effective vaccines and drugs and have the logistical capacity to implement effective control and vaccination strategies).

– Other countries do not develop vaccines or drugs quickly, but have sufficient resources to buy them and the means to use them efficiently.

– A third group includes those countries that cannot buy expensive drugs or vaccines, but have the infrastructure to efficiently apply any international aid they may receive.

– Finally, we would have countries without sufficient logistics to efficiently use international aid.

Considering the boundary conditions of this corporate strategy model that ensure that the best possible result (that is, the minimum time necessary for the different types of countries to control the COVID-19 pandemic) we can estimate the temporal distribution of the dates in the that different countries will be free of COVID-19, using a binomial probability distribution. (Those interested in mathematics can consult the addendum at the end of the article.)

In practice, we believe that those countries that have less than $ 100 per person per year for health expenditures will not have the necessary logistics to take advantage of international collaboration. At the moment 41.7% of the countries of the world are in this situation.

With these assumptions, this model predicts that:

– only 38 countries will get rid of Covid-19 before September 30, 2021.

– Most countries, 82 in total, will get rid of the coronavirus pandemic between October 2021 and end of April 2022.

– Around 59 more countries will get rid of Covid-19 between May and November 2022.

– Only a couple of countries will take longer to do so.

We insist once again that the estimates of this model are made with the best boundary conditions. These forecasts are the best thing that can happen to us.

Spain should be among the countries in the second group and we could get rid of Covid-19 between October 2021 and April 2022.

But the process of ridding ourselves of Covid-19 will be gradual and will not happen like an overnight miracle. Little by little we will increase the percentage of the population immunized against SARS-CoV-2, we will ensure that the infections do not continue uncontrolled, we will have better protocols, etc., until we achieve that the cases of Covid-19 are marginal .

Nor will we be able to lower our guard. There are many signs that this coronavirus is here to stay. The same will happen with him as with measles or polio. It will probably not be pandemic, but there will be cases especially among anti-vaccine groups, just as it is now with other infectious diseases.

Finally, we must emphasize that the comparison of both models (cooperation strategy versus non-cooperation strategy) shows the importance of international cooperation . A strongly cooperative model predicts that the COVID-19 pandemic may be reasonably under control by November 2022, allowing a return to normal life around the world. Without that cooperation another year will be necessary .

It is clear that the COVID-19 pandemic is not just a medical or scientific problem , but it has economic, political and social implications that make predictions very difficult.

Addenda for math buffs:

Some math salt and pepper dressing

Any Copernican event is distributed in time with 3 characteristic moments. Considering our position as underprivileged, any observable event can only be measured between its start time (ti) and its end time (tf). If we are in an unprivileged moment in time, we can assume that our current time (ta) will be randomly at some point in the duration of the total event. For that the ratio r = (ta-ti) ⁄ (tf-ta) is a number between 0 and 1.